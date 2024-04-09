British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met with Trump on Monday evening





CNN

—



British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will meet Donald Trump at the former president's private Mar-a-Lago club on Monday evening, two people familiar with the visit told CNN.

Cameron's trip to South Florida comes as the former prime minister is scheduled to travel to Washington to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week. A British government spokesman described this practice as “standard practice” for communication between ministers and opposition candidates from partner countries.

“The Secretary of State is on his way to Washington, D.C., where he will hold talks with US Secretary of State Blinken, other figures in the Biden administration, and members of Congress. The spokesman added that his talks will focus on a set of shared priorities between the United States and the United Kingdom, including securing international support for Ukraine and achieving stability in the Middle East.

Before his visit to Washington, the Secretary of State will meet with former President Trump in Florida today. It is standard practice for ministers to meet opposition candidates as part of their routine international engagement.

Cameron has He earlier urged US lawmakers to pass additional aid to UkraineHe described America as the “backbone” of support for the Western alliance Ukraine's battle against Russia. His visit with the former president comes at a time when attempts to pass aid to Ukraine are faltering in Congress House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to hold a vote — and with Trump helping to thwart previous attempts at a bipartisan solution.

Cameron, the foreign minister of one of the US's closest allies, served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, then resigned before Trump took office the following year. If the former president wins the November election, Cameron will likely miss the second Trump administration. Cameron's ruling The Conservative Party's popularity is declining dramatically Compared to the opposition Labor Party ahead of the general election scheduled to be held by the end of the year.

In recent days, Trump and Cameron criticized Israel's handling of the crisis The war in Gaza. Cameron said in a The Sunday Times The UK's support for Israel is “not unconditional”, an editorial said, adding that Israel “must adhere” to humanitarian laws in Gaza. Trump said last week to Israel They need to “finish what they started” and “finish it quickly.” He said Israel was “losing the PR war” over the images coming from Gaza, where more than 33,000 people, including thousands of children, have been killed since October 7, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

CNN's Jack Forrest, Kate Sullivan And Rob Pichetta She contributed to this report.