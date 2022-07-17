British Open Portfolio 2022 Prize Money: Payout to Cameron Smith, each golfer from tournament total $14 million

The final golf tournament of the season wrapped up on Sunday with Cameron Smith engraving his name in the history books at St Andrews. While the eyes of the court focused on joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Saif Ballesteros as the former best golfer of the year on the Old Course, there was more than history at stake at the 150th Open.

Shahd 2022 Open a A milestone in the tournament’s history, but it will also make way for its largest portfolio and winner’s share. $14 million will be distributed on the court with Smith, the 2022 golf champion, and he earned $2.5 million alongside Clarett Gough for his stellar playing.

Smith (-20) not only won the Open Championship, but did so by tying a championship record to the lowest score on an equal footing. His ninth 30 tally on Sunday was also the lowest in the second half of the final round in big history. Smith on one occasion knocked out five straight holes in his back nine, wrestled the lead away from Rory McIlroy and grabbed him through the final hole.

“There have been significant changes in award money over the past year,” said Martin Slippers, CEO of R&A. “So we increased the prize fund by 22%, which means that prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.”

Despite the increase in portfolio, The Open scores the fifth highest payday of the season as it lags behind the other three majors (PGA Championship, Masters, and US Open) as well as the Players Championship. The $14 million portfolio will be spent on the top 70 professionals (plus relationships) making the cut. Amateurs making their way to the weekend cannot accept prize money.

Let’s take a look at how the payouts of the 150 Open were split among those who competed this weekend in St Andrews.

2022 Open Championship Portfolio, Cash Prize

Total portfolio: $14 million

1st (Winner): $2,500,000 – Cameron Smith

2nd: $1,455,000 – Cameron Young

Third place: $933,000 – Rory McIlroy

Fourth: $725,000 – Tommy Fleetwood, Victor Hovland ($654,000 each)

Fifth: $583,000

6th: $505,000 – Brian Harman, Dustin Johnson ($469.500 each)

Seventh: $434,000

8th: $366,000 – Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth ($325,666 each)

Ninth: $321,000

Tenth: $290,000

Eleventh: $264,000 – Sadom Kaewanijana, Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton and Dean Burmester ($231,000 each)

Twelfth: $234,000

Thirteenth: $220,000

Fourteenth: 206,000 US dollars

15th: $191,500 – Lucas Herbert, Xander Shaveli, Anthony Cowell, Francesco Molinari, Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim ($165,583 each)

Sixteenth: $176,000

Seventeenth: $167,500

Eighteenth: $159,750

Nineteenth: 153,000 dollars

Twenty: $145,750

21st Place: $139,000 – Billy Horschel, Min Wu Lee, Trey Moulinex, Shane Lowry, Kevin Kesner, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scotty Scheffler ($120,286 each)

Twenty-second: $132,000

Twenty-third: $125,000

Twenty-fourth: $118,000

25th: $114,000

26th: $109,000

27th: $105,000

28th: ​​$101,500 – Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatores, Dylan Fritelli, Thomas Peters ($90,917)

29: 97,000 dollars

30: $92,000

31st: $89,000

32nd: $84,500

33rd Place: $81,500

34th: $79,250 – Thomas Detry, Robert McIntyre, Taylor Gotch, Lee Westwood, Sahith Thegala, John Ram, Victor Perez, Aaron Wise ($68,906 each)

35th: $76,500

36th: $73,500

thirty-seventh: $70,000

38th: $66,500

39: 64,000 dollars

Forty: $62,000

41st: $59,500

42nd place: $56,500 – Sam Burns, Jason Kokrac, Thurston Lawrence, Adrian Meronke and Chris Kirk ($51k each)

43rd: $54,000

44: $51,000

45: 48000 dollars

46: 45,500 dollars

47th place: $43,700 – Patrick Reed, Garrick Higo, Jordan Smith, Yuto Katsuragawa, Joo Hyung Kim, Filippo Celle ($40,100 each)

48: $42,000

Forty-ninth: $40,000

Fifty: $39,100

Fifty-first: $38,200

52: $37,600

53rd place: $37,000 – Joaquin Neiman, Danny Willett, Robert Dinwiddy, Lars Van Meigl, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey, Jason Scrivener, Brad Kennedy, Nikolai Hoggard ($35,256 each)

Fifty-fourth: $36,500

55th: $35,900

56: $35,400

57th: $35,000

58th place: $34,750

59th place: $34,500

60: $34,250

Sixty-first: $34,000

62nd place: $33,900 – Cameron Triengagle, Sebastian Munoz, John Barry, David Carey, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley ($33.442 each)

63rd Place: $33,750

64: 33,600 dollars

65: $33,400

66: 33,100 dollars

67: $32,900

68th place: $32,600 – Sergio Garcia, Hideki Matsuyama, Christian Bezuidenhout, Richard Mansell ($32,318 each)

69: $32,400

Seventy: $32,200

71st: $32,075

72nd Place: $31,950 – David Low, Kurt Kitayama ($31,888 each)

73rd: $31,825

74th place: $31,700 – Marcos Armitage, Justin de los Santos ($31,638 each)

75: $31.575

76th place: $31,450 – Wyndham Clark, Adre Arnos and Aaron Jarvis (a) ($31,325 each).

77: $31,325

78: $31,200

79th place: $31,075 – Barclay Brown (A), Laurie Kanter ($31,013 each).

The 80’s: $30,950

81st place: $30,950 – Sam Bairstow (A), Songjay M ($30,950 each)

82: $30,950

83rd Place: $30,950 – Jimmy Rutherford

Prize money is reduced by $125 for each eligible place over the minimum $70 to $30,950.