The final golf tournament of the season wrapped up on Sunday with Cameron Smith engraving his name in the history books at St Andrews. While the eyes of the court focused on joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Saif Ballesteros as the former best golfer of the year on the Old Course, there was more than history at stake at the 150th Open.
Shahd 2022 Open a A milestone in the tournament’s history, but it will also make way for its largest portfolio and winner’s share. $14 million will be distributed on the court with Smith, the 2022 golf champion, and he earned $2.5 million alongside Clarett Gough for his stellar playing.
Smith (-20) not only won the Open Championship, but did so by tying a championship record to the lowest score on an equal footing. His ninth 30 tally on Sunday was also the lowest in the second half of the final round in big history. Smith on one occasion knocked out five straight holes in his back nine, wrestled the lead away from Rory McIlroy and grabbed him through the final hole.
“There have been significant changes in award money over the past year,” said Martin Slippers, CEO of R&A. “So we increased the prize fund by 22%, which means that prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.”
Despite the increase in portfolio, The Open scores the fifth highest payday of the season as it lags behind the other three majors (PGA Championship, Masters, and US Open) as well as the Players Championship. The $14 million portfolio will be spent on the top 70 professionals (plus relationships) making the cut. Amateurs making their way to the weekend cannot accept prize money.
Let’s take a look at how the payouts of the 150 Open were split among those who competed this weekend in St Andrews.
2022 Open Championship Portfolio, Cash Prize
Total portfolio: $14 million
1st (Winner): $2,500,000 – Cameron Smith
2nd: $1,455,000 – Cameron Young
Third place: $933,000 – Rory McIlroy
Fourth: $725,000 – Tommy Fleetwood, Victor Hovland ($654,000 each)
Fifth: $583,000
6th: $505,000 – Brian Harman, Dustin Johnson ($469.500 each)
Seventh: $434,000
8th: $366,000 – Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth ($325,666 each)
Ninth: $321,000
Tenth: $290,000
Eleventh: $264,000 – Sadom Kaewanijana, Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton and Dean Burmester ($231,000 each)
Twelfth: $234,000
Thirteenth: $220,000
Fourteenth: 206,000 US dollars
15th: $191,500 – Lucas Herbert, Xander Shaveli, Anthony Cowell, Francesco Molinari, Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim ($165,583 each)
Sixteenth: $176,000
Seventeenth: $167,500
Eighteenth: $159,750
Nineteenth: 153,000 dollars
Twenty: $145,750
21st Place: $139,000 – Billy Horschel, Min Wu Lee, Trey Moulinex, Shane Lowry, Kevin Kesner, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scotty Scheffler ($120,286 each)
Twenty-second: $132,000
Twenty-third: $125,000
Twenty-fourth: $118,000
25th: $114,000
26th: $109,000
27th: $105,000
28th: $101,500 – Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatores, Dylan Fritelli, Thomas Peters ($90,917)
29: 97,000 dollars
30: $92,000
31st: $89,000
32nd: $84,500
33rd Place: $81,500
34th: $79,250 – Thomas Detry, Robert McIntyre, Taylor Gotch, Lee Westwood, Sahith Thegala, John Ram, Victor Perez, Aaron Wise ($68,906 each)
35th: $76,500
36th: $73,500
thirty-seventh: $70,000
38th: $66,500
39: 64,000 dollars
Forty: $62,000
41st: $59,500
42nd place: $56,500 – Sam Burns, Jason Kokrac, Thurston Lawrence, Adrian Meronke and Chris Kirk ($51k each)
43rd: $54,000
44: $51,000
45: 48000 dollars
46: 45,500 dollars
47th place: $43,700 – Patrick Reed, Garrick Higo, Jordan Smith, Yuto Katsuragawa, Joo Hyung Kim, Filippo Celle ($40,100 each)
48: $42,000
Forty-ninth: $40,000
Fifty: $39,100
Fifty-first: $38,200
52: $37,600
53rd place: $37,000 – Joaquin Neiman, Danny Willett, Robert Dinwiddy, Lars Van Meigl, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey, Jason Scrivener, Brad Kennedy, Nikolai Hoggard ($35,256 each)
Fifty-fourth: $36,500
55th: $35,900
56: $35,400
57th: $35,000
58th place: $34,750
59th place: $34,500
60: $34,250
Sixty-first: $34,000
62nd place: $33,900 – Cameron Triengagle, Sebastian Munoz, John Barry, David Carey, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley ($33.442 each)
63rd Place: $33,750
64: 33,600 dollars
65: $33,400
66: 33,100 dollars
67: $32,900
68th place: $32,600 – Sergio Garcia, Hideki Matsuyama, Christian Bezuidenhout, Richard Mansell ($32,318 each)
69: $32,400
Seventy: $32,200
71st: $32,075
72nd Place: $31,950 – David Low, Kurt Kitayama ($31,888 each)
73rd: $31,825
74th place: $31,700 – Marcos Armitage, Justin de los Santos ($31,638 each)
75: $31.575
76th place: $31,450 – Wyndham Clark, Adre Arnos and Aaron Jarvis (a) ($31,325 each).
77: $31,325
78: $31,200
79th place: $31,075 – Barclay Brown (A), Laurie Kanter ($31,013 each).
The 80’s: $30,950
81st place: $30,950 – Sam Bairstow (A), Songjay M ($30,950 each)
82: $30,950
83rd Place: $30,950 – Jimmy Rutherford
Prize money is reduced by $125 for each eligible place over the minimum $70 to $30,950.
