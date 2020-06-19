Cease & Store raises a lot more than $1.3 million for starvation relief

The Prevent & Shop grocery chain’s 30th annual Food for Friends campaign lifted more than $1.3 million to assistance the COVID-19 response endeavours of 13 regional food items banking institutions in the Northeast, the firm introduced Thursday.

Halt & Shop’s Food stuff for Mates initiative is an yearly summer season donation software in which customers at End & Store stores during Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey are capable to donate at checkout to support hunger aid. To support its foodstuff lender associates in this time of unparalleled need to have, Halt & Store shifted the timeframe of the campaign to operate through the thirty day period of Could. Prospects applying self-checkout registers had been asked if they would like to round up their whole to the closest dollar, and Quit & Store donated 100% of the change to regional food stuff banking institutions throughout its footprint.

“We’re extremely grateful for the too much to handle generosity of our clients to help us assistance our food lender partners in their critical perform to supply food to people today and family members through this pandemic,” mentioned Gordon Reid, president of End & Store, a division of Ahold Delhaize Usa. “The reaction from our buyers reveals that any size contribution can include up to make a significant affect in our communities.”

Again in March during the original outbreak of the coronavirus, Halt & Shop had announced a $1 million donation to guidance these regional foodstuff lender partners as they assist individuals struggling with instant starvation needs and food stuff insecurity during the pandemic. The food banking institutions chosen as associates include things like:

Group Foodbank of New Jersey

Food Lender of Western Massachusetts

Foodshare

Feeding Westchester

Food Financial institution of the Hudson Valley

Fulfill

Foodstuff Bank for NYC

Greater Boston Foodstuff Bank

Island Harvest

Prolonged Island Cares

Rhode Island Group Foods Lender

Worcester County Food stuff Financial institution

Prevent & Shop operates in excess of 400 merchants all through Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

