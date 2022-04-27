Chicago Bulls exclude Zach Lavigne and Alex Caruso in Game 5

Chicago Bulls guards Zach Lavigne (Health and Safety Protocols) and Alex Caruso (Concussion Protocol) Both will miss Game 5 on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls had hoped the player’s health would agree before a win or go home in Milwaukee, but they downgraded both guards in their injury report Wednesday morning.

The Bucks lead the first-round series 3-1. Only 13 teams in NBA history have overcome a 3-1 deficit, and the Bulls’ path to an unexpected comeback becomes even more difficult without their backcourt available.

LaVine went into COVID-19 health and safety protocols just before team practice Tuesday after he woke up with symptoms early in the morning. It’s the third time in the past 12 months and the second time this season that he’s landed in the league’s protocols.

Caruso went into concussion protocol during the second half of Game 4 on Sunday after he was hit in the face with an unintentional elbow from Jevon Carter. Caruso left the game with a bloody nose and then started experiencing concussion symptoms.

LaVine averages 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in four games after the season against the Bucks. Caruso averages 6.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on the chain while serving as the team’s defensive anchor.

“It’s part of the sport,” Bulls Center Nikola Vucevic He said after practice Tuesday. “If you look throughout the NBA, I’m sure a lot of teams have gone through a lot of ups and downs and injuries and COVID things. So you just have to deal with it.

“At no time did we feel sorry for ourselves or ever feel sorry for ourselves. That is what it is. It’s unfortunate, but mainly for those people who want to be with us and compete and can’t, to miss the time. It’s basically a pity for them. For us We just have to go out and compete. It’s someone else’s chance to do it.”