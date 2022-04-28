Stephen Curry expected to return to the Golden State Warriors starting lineup in Game 5, sources say

San Francisco – Superstar goalkeeper in the Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry He is expected to return to the starting line-up on Wednesday for the first time this post-season in Game Five against the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN.

The move comes a day after the team announced Curry would no longer play under minute restrictions and the Warriors attempted to close out the first-round series against the Nuggets.

kevon looney She will move to the bench, sources told ESPN, and Draymond Green You’ll slide into the center, which means the new Warriors mini-killer lineup consists of Curry, Green, Klay ThompsonAnd Jordan Paul And Andrew Wiggins will start.

2 related

The junior ball lineup was a momentum changer against the Nuggets. In the first game against Denver, she beat the Nuggets by 14 points. In Game 2, the inning lasted from 22 to 8. During the first four games of the series, all five players in this squad shoot 60% of the field while playing together. Curry led the group in scoring, putting up 41 points in the 32 minutes the group played.

Curry averaged 27.5 points on 45.25 field goals, including 40% from three, in 28 minutes per game on the bench.

Curry voluntarily came off the bench for the first four games against Denver as he was on his way back from a left foot strain that kept him out for a month. Once Curry is ready to return to the starting lineup, the Warriors will make that adjustment, sources told ESPN.

Several players also told ESPN that the way Curry initially came off the bench set the tone for how the rest of the team responded to lineup adjustments during the series and the playoffs in general.