Chili Peppers, Alanis headline a '90s-heavy lineup at the first Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul

The nautical-themed festival's first outing — paddleboats and the Mississippi Riverfront are part of its brand — is scheduled for July 19-20 on Harriet Island across from downtown St. Paul. Twenty bands will perform in two stages during Friday and Saturday in the city-owned park.

Along with Tuesday's lineup reveal, the time when fans can purchase tickets to the festival was announced for the first time. Pre-sale options for two-day passes begin Friday at 10 a.m. via minnesotayachtclubfest.com, where concert goers can register now to gain access. However, prices for the event remain uncertain, which is a trademark tactic of co-promoter, Live Nation.

Additional anticipation has been building for the Minnesota Yacht Club's lineup since it was revealed that the event is being organized by C3 Presents, the Live Nation subsidiary behind notable US festivals such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Shaky Knees.

Twin Cities music fans have long felt slighted by the lack of a major concert in the city like this, especially after local festivals like Soundset, Rock the Garden and Basilica Block Party were sidelined. Live Nation tried to launch a festival in 2012 on Harriet Island, on the river's edge, but the festival was canceled after just one year of recession.

“When you consider that the Twin Cities is a big enough market to support five major-league sports teams, I don't see why it can't support a major music festival as well,” said Tim Sweetwood, Atlanta-based C3 promoter. He told the Star Tribune in December when the festival was first announced.

“Pioneer” may be a debatable term when it comes to the artists in the newly announced lineup, but there's certainly plenty of familiarity with the biggest names.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will headline Saturday, are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who drew 35,000 people to their show at U.S. Bank Stadium last year. Saturday is also when Self-Esteem punk rockers The Offspring, Texas bassist Clark, Hippo Campus, Hold Steady and Soul Asylum are scheduled to perform.

Both of Friday's top names, Morissette and Stefani, put a feminist spin on angsty rock playlists of the '90s, the former with their massive album “Jagged Little Pill” and the latter with singles from her old band No Doubt, including “Just a Girl” and “it's my life”.

The Minnesota Yacht Club lineup doesn't exactly evoke a sense of nostalgia, as it also includes some younger touring acts that have made waves in recent years, including Michigander, Nico Vega and Wilderado. C3's agents have also attracted two newcomer rock acts making waves in the Twin Cities scene, Durry and the Gully Boys.

Single-day tickets for the festival will go on sale after the first round of two-day tickets go on sale. Prices will be divided into different tiers, with additional options including VIP and “GA+” tickets that offer lounges and bathrooms.

In keeping with the “Yacht Club” theme, there will be a ticket-only option for 21 and up called “Riverboat VIP,” which will include paddle boat rides during the event — another sign that Twin Cities partygoers are entering new waters with this ambitious festival.