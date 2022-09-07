Christian Yelich hits 499 feet at home in the Brewers loss to the Rockies

Denver – The Brewers wasted no time in making it to the scoreboard on Tuesday night, as Christian Willich He led the fourth pitch of the game from Rockies star Chad Kuhl that Statcast predicted 499 feet to the third deck at Coors eventually. 10-7 loss in 10 runs.
He is the longest running danger of the 2022 season so far. It is also the third longest tracked by Statcast (since 2015), surpassed only by Nomar Mazara (505 feet) and Giancarlo Stanton (504).
It was the second longest Statcast-era home run at Coors Field, behind Stanton’s 504-foot shot on August 6, 2016, when he was with the Marlins. Ironically, when Stanton made this mark, Yelich was hitting in front of him in order.
That blast was Homer’s fourth advance in Welich’s career, and his second of the season. It’s the longest home run of his career, surpassing his previous mark of 462 feet.
The tall, towering ball was Yellich’s 12th in the year and first since August 28 against Chicago, and a bumpy road trip saw him hit .143 (1 for 7) enter the game.
The previous longest distance of the season was at home by Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez, who also hit 496 feet at Coorse Stadium.
The Brewers painted two more with Willie Adams’ walk and Hunter Renfro’s two-round shot that traveled 440 feet to center, leading the crew 3-0 in the first frame.
The first half held out seven games for two-stroke rookie Brandon Woodruff. The only flaw on Woodruff’s streak was a third-round single shot to the left from Rockies rookie Elioris Monteiro.
But after Woodruff came out, the Colorado’s top four doubled in eighth of their team’s total, with a double lead from Montero, a single lead from Alex Trejo, a single to the right from Ryan McMahon and a triple blast from Jonathan. In his first match, Daza returned from the injured list to lead the Rockies in one game. Randall Grechuk tied 6-6 with a two-on-one shot to the left.
After a goalless ninth, Jelic started in the 10th frame as the designated runner-up and scored two Adames goals on the left, but Rocky tied it against loyalist Taylor Rogers when Daza pinned McMahon twice on the left.
The Brewers deliberately walked CJ Cron, scoring their first in-half exit on a footballer’s pick to second from Charlie Blackmon, moving the win to third. The field withdrew, but Grichuk pushed deeper, firing a 457-foot, three-stroke Homer into the left-field stands to give Milwaukee a disappointing loss.
