Christian Yelich hits 499 feet at home in the Brewers loss to the Rockies

But after Woodruff came out, the Colorado’s top four doubled in eighth of their team’s total, with a double lead from Montero, a single lead from Alex Trejo, a single to the right from Ryan McMahon and a triple blast from Jonathan. In his first match, Daza returned from the injured list to lead the Rockies in one game. Randall Grechuk tied 6-6 with a two-on-one shot to the left.