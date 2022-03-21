Christina Ricci returns to the Adams family in Netflix series ‘Wednesday’

Christina RicciThe actress who played Wednesday In the famous ’90s franchiseAddams familyto the universe by joining Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ series in the role of mystery, diverse Learn.

The live-action series from Tim Burton stars “You” and “Jane the Virgin” alum Gina Ortega as Wednesday Addams. “Yellowjackets” star Ritchie won’t be playing an older version of the character for “Wednesday,” but more details about her character are being kept under wraps.

The eight-episode series is described as a supernatural mystery and supernatural mystery that charts Wednesday Adams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to perfect her budding psychic ability, thwart a brutal killing spree that terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that has plagued her parents for 25 years – all while navigating her new and deeply tangled relationships in Nevermore.

Ortega leads the series, with fellow cast members including Ricci and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Wednesday’s mother Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as her father Gomez Addams. Thora Birch also appeared on the show, but had to go out for personal reasons before filming could be completed.

“Wednesday” is written by Al Gough and Miles Millar directed by Burton. Gough, Millar, and Burton executives produce alongside Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (“The Addams Family”, “Alphas”), Kevin Miserocchi (The Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (“Code Black”, “Up All Night”). ”), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (“RESPECT,” “Addams Family 2”) and Gail Berman (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”).

The series comes from Netflix and MGM/UA.

First created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938, The Addams Family has appeared in many onscreen iterations. The most famous version of the ’90s came with a pair of live-action films, “The Addams Family” and “The Addams Family Values,” starring Ritchie, Raul Julia, Angelica Huston and Christopher Lloyd.

Deadline first announced the news of Ritchie joining the show.