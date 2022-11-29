CJ Gardner-Johnson of the Eagles had a kidney tear

Philadelphia – Safety Eagles CJ Gardner Johnson A league source confirmed that he would be sidelined indefinitely due to a torn kidney.

The source added that no decision has yet been taken regarding placing him on the injured reserve, as they are working to set a timetable for his return.

Gardner Johnson was injured late in the first quarter of the Eagles’ Sunday night game against the Packers after colliding across the middle with receiver Green Bay. Christian Watson. He was compounded in pain as he left the field before he was carried inside and never returned to the game.



Gardner-Johnson was replaced in the lineup by an undrafted rookie Reid Blankenshipwho objected Aaron Rodgers In the red zone early in the second quarter the Eagles won 40-33.

NFL Network was the first to report Gardner Johnson’s injury.

Blankenship has secured a place in the team after a solid summer and filled in brilliantly on Sunday night. However, the loss of Gardner Johnson is an important one for the Eagles. He is the league leader in interceptions with six, serving as one of the leading playmakers for an Eagles defense that ranks first in the NFL in takeaways with 23.

The Eagles acquired Gardner Johnson from the New Orleans Saints in August along with a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, a fifth-round draft pick in 2023 and the last of their sixth-round picks in 2024.

Prior to this acquisition, the safety was widely seen as the most questionable position on an otherwise loaded roster.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, made a successful transition from slot corner to safety upon his arrival in Philadelphia. He has 11 interceptions and 36 passes defended over three seasons with the Saints and Eagles.