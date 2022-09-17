College football schedule, 2022 matches: What to watch in the third week, TV channels, kick-off times for Saturday matches

As the third week of the college football season approaches, there are a slew of compelling matches addressing what could be another week of excitement for fans to enjoy. On CBS, No. 22 Pennsylvania state It will become the first Big Ten team to play Auburn At Jordan Hare when the two play on Saturday afternoon. This Big Ten vs. SEC showdown sees the Tigers looking for revenge at home after a 28-20 loss to the Nittany Lions at Happy Valley last season.

Elsewhere, number 6 Oklahoma You will renew the competition with her Nebraska and number 13 Miami He will head to College Station, Texas, to finish 24 Texas A&M. All kinds of chaos broke out last weekend during Wild Week 2, including at College Station where Appalachian State Aggies topped in an amazing surprise.

Saturday’s drama should be plentiful, and below we’ve provided a handy viewer’s guide to help you navigate all the action. All times are oriental.

the best games

No. 6, Oklahoma, Nebraska – Noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Mickey Joseph will lead the Cornhuskers out of the tunnel into a post-Scott Frost era after legendary former Cornhuskers quarterback was sent off on Sunday. He’ll see old Big 12 rival Oklahoma on the other side, and there’s no doubt that a win over one of the most consistent programs of the past decade would ease the tension at Lincoln.

#24 Penn State in Auburn – 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.comAnd the CBS Sports . app (free): This is a crucial game for Auburn’s team who didn’t just fight against it San Jose State Last weekend but he has a coach in Brian Harsin who almost left in February. This could be a focal point for the program’s direction against the Nittany Lions team wanting to make a big statement in the SEC country.

number 12 BYU in number 25 Oregon – 3:30 pm on Fox Channel, fuboTV (try for free): The college football world seems to have written off the duck after it was smoked Georgia In the first week, but first-year coach Dan Lanning can erase that disappointment by beating the Cougars that led Baylor In the double thriller last week. If you haven’t seen Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall spinning around, take a look at it.

No. 11 Michigan State in Washington – 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The Husky tops the Pak 12 in passes and the Spartans’ pass defense was his Achilles heel last year despite a win over him. Pittsburgh In a bowl of peaches. We will know a lot more about both teams after what should be a fun atmosphere inside Husky Stadium.

#13 Miami at #24 Texas A&M – 9pm on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): This game was already full of intrigue due to the desperation of the Aggies after the loss to Appalachian State last week, and the Hurricanes could make a statement with their victory in the SEC country. Coach Jimbo Fischer has reportedly changed the quarterback from Heinz King to Max Johnson, fueling interest even more.

The best of the rest