Texas A&MWR Evan Stewart leads among four players suspended for Miami game, says report

No. 24 Texas A&M He will reportedly be without four major players, including one of the leading players, for No. 13 Miami In Week 3. Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, along with corner players Denver Harris and Smoke Boy, will not play wide receivers against the Hurricanes due to a violation of team rules. 247 Sports.

Stewart quickly established himself as one of the top pickups in his first season on campus, pegging the captain with 10 catches for 105 yards. Combined, Stewart and Marshall You have 146 Texas A&M 310 yards in between. On the flip side, Harris played 77 shots in two games, while Bowie played in 26.

The losses are massive as the Aggies prepare to play their first Power Five opponent this season. Texas A&M lost 17-14 against Appalachian State embarrassing fashion a week ago to fall 18 places on the AP Top 25 list. Aggies is switching quarterbacks to try to build some momentum, but new starter Max Johnson will be without two of the top four goals on the list on his debut.

The Aggies have not lost consecutive games at Kyle Field since 2017.

Harris, Marshall and Stewart were five-star members of the 2022 Aggies recruiting category that ranked #1 nationally, according to 247Sports, while Bowie ranked 68th nationally as a unanimous four-star.