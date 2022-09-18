Collegiate Football Results, Schedule, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Today’s Matches: USC collides with Fresno State

Week three of the college football season seems a little light on the rectangular games – on paper at least – but let’s remember that week two taught us that the best games often come from unexpected places. With each of the AP’s top 25 teams in action on Saturday, rest assured there will be more mayhem from a slate of four loaded waves of games to carry fans through the day.

The nation’s new #1 team takes the stage early as Georgia battles South Carolina. The Bulldogs are one of four of the top 10 teams to run during the early day window. The afternoon roster brings in two of the day’s top games as Auburn hosts #22 Penn State on CBS while Oregon hosts #12 BYU.

More exciting non-conference games are available in the evening as NC hosts 16th Texas Tech and 11 Michigan states travel to Washington. 10 Arkansas is also in a unique game against Missouri State and former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino. We’ll also see how #24 Texas A&M bounced back from a stunning loss to the Appalachian State as the 13th Aggies host in Miami. The late-night agenda features Utah’s No. 14 hosting San Diego State and No. 7 USC hosting Fresno State in games that will run into the early morning hours of Sunday for many spectators.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you informed of the latest results, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times are oriental

College football scores, table: week 3

No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14- Summary, takeaway

No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7 – Summary, takeaway

No. 4 Michigan 59, Ocon 0 – a summary

No. 22 Pennsylvania 41, Auburn 12 – Summary, takeaway

No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20 – a summary

No. 2 Alabama 63, Louisiana Monroe 7 – a summary

No. 3 Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 – a summary

No. 10 Arkansas 38 Missouri 27-a summary

Washington 39, No. 11 Michigan State 28- a summary

No. 5 Clemson 40, UTSA 28 – a summary

No. 21 Texas 41, UTSA 20 – a summary

No. 24 Texas A&M 17, No. 13 Miami 9 – Summary, takeaway

Fresno at No. 7 USC – Fox – GameTracker

Check out the entire week 3 scoreboard

Check out this…