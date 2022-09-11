College Football Scores, Schedule, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Today’s Games: No. 9 Baylor ranks 21 BYU

Week two of the college football season has arrived, and we should be in for another great Saturday full of quality action from across the country. Each of AP’s top 25 teams will be in action throughout the day, starting at noon EST and extending through to #21 BYU hosts #9 Baylor late at night.

The list begins with great fanfare as Texas hosts number one Alabama in a no-conference battle between the SEC’s future foes. It also highlights the first wave of games on day 16 in Arkansas hosting South Carolina in an important conference game for both SEC teams. 17 Pittsburgh and 24 Tennessee highlight the noon roster, while No. 19 Wisconsin, Washington, collides in the same 3:30 p.m. ET window.

One team to be on furry alert this afternoon is Texas A&M #6, which hosts Appalachian State a week after the Mountaineers featured in a 63-61 thrashing to North Carolina. Finally, in prime time, the SEC standoff between #12 in Florida and #20 Kentucky stands out, as does the USC’s #10 road test at Stanford.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you informed of the latest scores, highlights and action stories throughout the evening. All times are oriental

College football scores, schedule: week two

No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19- Takeaway, summary

No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12- a summary

No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30- a summary

Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 15 – a summary

41st Air Force, Colorado 10- a summary

No. 5 Clemson 35, Foreman 12 – a summary

Appalachian State 17, No. 6, Texas A&M 14- a summary

No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pittsburgh 27 –Takeaway, summary

No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0 – a summary

Iowa 10, Iowa 7 – a summary

No. 7 Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3 – a summary

No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 16 – Takeaway, summary

No. 10 USC 41, Stanford 28- a summary

No. 4 Michigan 56, Hawaii 10- a summary

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU – ESPN – GameTracker

Check out the entire second week scoreboard

Check out this…