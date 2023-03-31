Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was released and placed under house arrest

The former sportsman with masculinist theses is being prosecuted for allegedly tricking “multiple victims, including boys” for “sexual exploitation” purposes, specifically to produce pornographic images.

American-British influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, arrested in Romania in late December in a pimping case, were acquitted on appeal on Friday March 31 and will be kept under house arrest, according to a judge’s decision. Case investigation..

The detention of the two brothers, who claim innocence and denounce their imprisonment, has been extended several times, most recently on March 22, always at the request of lawyers. One of their lawyers, Eugene Vidinek, who arrived at the scene, said he had not been informed of the details of the decision, an AFP journalist at the scene said. An empty file with no concrete evidence since their incarceration and denying any risk of going abroad, argued their clients’ ties to the country. Tristan Tate is the father of a child born while in custody.

Allegation of “sexual exploitation”.

Two Romanians, a former police officer and Andrew Tate’s girlfriend are released with them. They were arrested along with them on December 29 during a wide-ranging operation that followed a months-long investigation.

Andrew Tate, 36, and Tristan, 34, are suspected of cheating “Many victims, including children” For purposes “Sexual Exploitation” The Department of Defense Against Organized Crime (DIICOT) was prosecuted, specifically for producing obscene films.

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxing world champion. She first rose to fame in 2016 after appearing on the UK reality show Big Brother. But he was soon expelled after a video of him assaulting a woman surfaced. She later ventured into social media and has millions of followers online. He inspires attractive young men there in the Anglo-Saxon world and beyond with his muscles, cigars and his luxury cars. His name is one of the most searched on Google.

He has been suspended from several social networking sites in the past for misogynistic comments. His Twitter account, now followed by 5.4 million subscribers, was created when billionaire Elon Musk bought the social network. He gives his advice to men to become rich.