Cowboys Micah Parsons rips rookie hurt for Giants: ‘I’d hate to see this guy’

Dallas Cowboys player Micah Parsons called on the NFL to ban the low mass that left New York Giants Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux with MCL sprain.

Tipodox was injured on Sunday evening against the Cincinnati Bengals In a pre-season match. He was hit by a narrow end Thaddeus Moss as he rushed past passersby. Thibodeaux came down but was back on the sidelines after being taped in the locker room. He did not play again for the rest of the match.

“I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We’ve grown up as men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see this guy!” Parsons Tweet on Sunday night.

Giants coach Brian Dabol was asked about the block on Monday.

“These are solid blocks — the blocks that come across the line of melee inside the tackle box. You have to see them, and then you have to do a great job of trying to play with your hands. So, it’s a pity that KT fell. But that’s part of the game.”

Thibodeaux has been reported To be out 3-4 weeks with the injury. Daboll will not set a timetable for his return.

“I would say it really happens day in and day out,” he said. “I don’t anticipate when a player can or may not come back. I know he will come and get treatment. We will take it day in and day out and when he is ready to go there is the time we will put him there.”

Thibodeaux is set to miss some training time and the final pre-season match against the New York Jets.

“It pays to be outside in training. You try to simulate it as best you can to gain live reps, but as many reps as any of our guys can get—whether beginner or seasoned—I think that helps them. It helps every unit. KT was He does everything we’ve asked of him since he’s been here. He’s been a good teammate,” Daboll said.

“He’s worked very hard. So, for sure, you never want to waste time. He has the right attitude. The right approach. He’ll rehabilitate him as hard as he can from rehab and be ready to go when he’s ready to go.”

Thibodeaux was the No. 5 pick overall for the Giants in April. In 10 games during his final season with Oregon, he had 49 tackles total, including 12 for losses and seven sacks. He was a consensus All-American in the 2021 and 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.