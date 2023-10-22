“Crossroads” director talks about a possible sequel: – Deadline

Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection

Crossroads This film has received a lot of attention recently after the release of Britney Spears’ memoir titled The woman inside me.

The film’s director, Tamra Davis, recently gave an interview in which she talked about the possibility of a sequel, and said that there have been talks about following up on the 2002 film.

“I’m currently working with Van Toffler, who was the producer on it, and he is [mentioned it]Davis said Electronic warfare In an interview. “I think he’s been talking to Britney about it, with her management. Britney, I don’t think she wants to act as much, but I know Anne [Carli] I talked to Shonda [Rhimes] About something, and Shonda had an idea, so who knows if she’ll have that idea or not.

before Gray’s AnatomyRhimes wrote the screenplay for the film, which also stars Anson Mount, Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, Kim Cattrall, and Dan Aykroyd. If a sequel happens, Davis hopes Rhimes will be in it “because she’s so amazing.”

“You can see in her first feature film what a wonderful voice she has and her understanding of female characters,” she added. “We were all girls behind the camera telling this story about girls in front of the camera. It was a very important voice at that time.

In her memoir, Spears spoke openly about filming and not having much acting experience, saying that after completing the film she said she was done with acting. Spears recalled that she was not herself while filming the film and it was difficult for her to “get out of character.”

“I imagine there are people in the acting industry who have dealt with something like this, where they have difficulty separating themselves from the character,” she said in an excerpt from her memoir. the people subscriber. “I hope I never go near that occupational hazard again. Living this way, being half yourself and half a fictional character, is absurd. And after a while, you won’t know what’s real anymore.”