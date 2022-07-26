David Trimble, architect of the Good Friday Agreement and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dies

Trimble was the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, who issued a short statement on Monday: “It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announced his peaceful passing earlier today after a short illness.”

Trimble, a former law lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast, made history as one of the key players behind the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Peace Agreement.

Trimble and John Hume, the late leader of the Social Democrats and the Labor Party, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts “to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland”.

Trimble later served as the region’s first minister until 2002. He led the Ulster Federal Party for a decade from 1995.