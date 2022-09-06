Despite Seattle Seahawks Skeptics, Pete Carroll Doesn’t Envision “Nothing But Good Things Happening”

RENTON, WA – Seattle Seahawks’ outside expectations, including those of their Las Vegas odds makers, enter the 2022 season lower than they have since been Russell Wilson He was the midfielder for the team.

Pete Carroll says he doesn’t agree with the pessimism and doesn’t care about it.

“I don’t feel like it at all,” Carroll said Monday, a week before Seattle’s game opener against the Wilson and Denver Broncos. “I don’t feel that any part of this is true other than the fact that that’s what people think. I’m not in this business right now. I’m working on helping these people get ready to play with them all the work we do and all the mindset, culture and environment we’re in. We’ve made Average of 10 wins per year over the past 20 years [dating back to 2001-2009 run at USC]. Do you think I could think of anything different than that? Me, no. I see no reason to change my expectations at all.”

During Carroll and General Manager John Schneider’s 12 seasons in Seattle, the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, appeared in another game, made the playoffs nine times, won NFC West five times and never finished with fewer than seven wins. Their 119 regular season wins in that period are the sixth most in the NFL.

Most of that success came during Wilson’s 10-year career with Seattle, which ended in March when he was traded to Denver. With the departure of Wilson and Jeno Smith Appear as a winner in a quarterback battle with Drew LockSeahawks are a popular choice for finishing last in the division. In every 365 bet, their expected win total of 5.5 is tied to the second lowest in the NFL. It’s two fewer wins than any other team in the NFC West.

“I don’t care what anyone says,” Carroll said. “People have been saying things about teams for years. They don’t know. They just guess at this point, and then we go and prove it and see where we are… win a big match in the opener or struggle and not win a big match in the opener, you have to go back and get back on the track. correct regardless.”

Asking a similar question last week about low outside expectations, Schneider provided a reminder of the number of players who have appeared as stars on their Super Bowl teams and were little known from the start. He described some of their current core pieces as undervalued.

“When I have things in the background and I see guys love DK Metcalfe And the Tyler Lockett It’s not mentioned in the NFL’s 100 Greatest Players list, it just amazes me,” Schneider said.Jordan Brooks And what did he do last year? I was listening to something while I was working and someone was talking about, ‘Oh, they don’t have anything in defense. Because they arrived Jamal Adams And that’s it,” and I’m thinking to myself, ‘How about Quander Diggs? ‘There are a lot of interesting things that we have. Al Woods He is an incredible leader.”

Asked if the Watchers slept on the Seahawks, Schneider said, “I think we’re chasing rather than chasing, which I think is cool. I think it’s exciting.”

Carroll called this his fastest team with the Seahawks. He noted their speed again on Monday when asked how he felt about the team.

“We are very optimistic and excited about that and we see nothing but good things happening,” he said. “We have to prepare like that and make sure we’re ready and then go perform like that. So I’m really excited for this team. I love the make-up. I love the way they came together from the start when I came back. I love driving. I love speed. I love our style in all aspects and now we need to Go out and show it and live up to expectations. My expectations are too high.”