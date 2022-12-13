Dick Van Dyke smiles as he celebrates his 97th birthday today!

Dick Van Dyke is 97 years old!

DailyMail.com met the Hollywood legend just days before his historic birthday while he was running errands in Malibu.

Actors Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang made a characteristically unassuming quip after pausing to chat with DailyMail.com, joking: “Well, if I’d known I’d live this long I’d have taken better care of myself!” “

When asked about the secret to his long and healthy life, he laughed and added, “Well, I don’t know, all my friends are dead, so I’m not going to complain!”

Dressed in gray track pants and a tan T-shirt, Missouri-born Dick said he had no special plans for his big day and would “just hide!”

He is best known for his memorable roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) and, most recently, Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

The actor, whose screen career spans seven decades, remains energetic and energetic despite his advanced age, as he is often seen out and about in his Malibu neighborhood, usually making trips to the drugstore or supermarket on his own.

Unlike many non-children, Dick is also still mentally sharp enough to drive and is frequently spotted behind the wheel of his silver Lexus.

Just in October, the beloved actor was seen handing out cash to job seekers and chatting with the homeless in Malibu.

Stop by his favorite nonprofit, the Malibu Community Labor Exchange, which helps employers and those looking for work.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star handed out $5 bills and took the time to chat with several workers and spread joy to the homeless nearby.

‘Whenever I get some fives,’ said Dick, ‘I come. “You can’t do that all the time.”

Dick has been married to former makeup artist Arlene Silver, 51, since 2012. The two celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in February this year.

Dick portrayed cockney jack-of-all-trades Bert alongside Julie Andrews in Robert Stephenson’s 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins

He is a grandfather of seven and had four children with his ex-wife Margery Willett – whom he married on the radio show The Bride and Groom in 1948 before divorcing 36 years later.

His longtime mate Michelle Triola Marvin passed away in 2009 after they had lived together for 30 years.

Dick has lived a good life. He is only an Oscar away from elite EGOT status and served in the US Army during World War II.

