Several fantastic tips aren’t very likely to go the needle because they do not have a big sufficient effect on the shopper in this race to reinvent grocery browsing. But Jerry Wolfe’s work at Vivanda feels like a game-changer — he’s working to match people’s flavor tastes with new and distinctive foods. Think about the power of advertising and marketing a new recipe or solution to a client that matches the most well-liked flavor profile of their residence. Really bold.