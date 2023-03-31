Dungeons & Dragons Makes $5.6 Million in Previews – Deadline

Everett group

Paramount and eOne Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves It grossed $5.6 million in previews. That’s not all of Thursday’s showtimes, which started at 3 p.m., but it does include Amazon’s advanced sneak peeks among other prequels. Before Thursday, we’re told Dungeons and Dragons Made $1.5 million. While the feature about the popular role-playing game has been hot on word of mouth (92% on Rotten Tomatoes) and with critics (89% certified fresh), the tracking in the movie has sat with $30 million – $40 million Domestic opening projections to produce $150 million (50% covered by eOne).

Paramount believed in the film so much that it pitched the picture extensively and brought it to SXSW, where the pic made its world premiere as the festival’s opening night title. Everyone’s hoping the pic is over-indexed this weekend, but that could be a slow burn movie; It’s the only new option for the real-life PG-13 fanboy heading into the Easter frame next weekend.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

D&D The majority of premium stadiums are acquired from Lionsgate John Wick: Chapter 4 End of this week. This movie had a hot week with $94.6 million in 3,855 theaters. if D&D Rednecks, they do John Wick 4 Claim number 1? Even if a Keanu Reeves R-rated motion picture slips by 60%, you’ll be watching $30 million Opening.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directed and wrote D&D Also hits 58 maritime territories including the UK (distributed by eOne), Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Spain, with an outlook $25 million or more. Ultimately, it’s hopeful $65 million Global start.

on the upside, D&D$4.1M on Thursday before comp unknownPreviews on Thursday were $3.7 million, also before spring Kong: Skull Island ($3.7 million) and Mad Max: Fury Road ($3.7 million) and just under $4.3 million Thursday from Paramount’s spring 2018 surprise hit, A quiet place which flew to a $50.2 million opening and exited to $188 million, marking the birth of a franchise. unknown They are good comp here D&D. This pic was based on a popular Sony Playstation video game and opened at $44 million, finished at $148 million, and $401.7 million.

Thursday’s top five movies:

1 John Wick Chapter 4 (LG) 3,855 theaters, Thu $3.8M (-15% from Wed) $94.6M/1 week

2 Sixth scream (nominal) 3,355 Theaters, Thursday $710 (-3%), Week 11.4M / Total $92.9M / Week 3

3 Creed III (MGM/UAR) 3,207 theaters, Thurs. $665k, $11m weekly, $143.5m total/week 4

4 Shazam is Wrath of the Gods (NL) 4,071 Theaters, Thursday $580K (-14%), Week 12.2M / Total $48.8M / Week 2

5 Dasara (CGX) 510 Theaters, Thursday $272K (-59%), Week 1 $939K / Week 1

The Srikanth Odhela directed and written Hindi film is set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. Watch the trailer below: