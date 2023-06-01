Dwayne Johnson Returns Luke Hobbs in Untitled New Movie — Deadline

Universal Pictures

Brake alert: The following contains details from the recent Fast & Furious sequel, Fast X.

After the abrupt end of the credit yield in X is fastDwayne Johnson is ready to return The Fast and the Furious Universe like Universal is developing Untitled The Fast and the Furious Film starring Johnson as Luke Hobbes. Johnson confirmed the news with a video on his social platforms that comes after he appeared in an end credit cameo reprising the role in X fast. You can see the ad below:

See more I hope you’ve dressed up in your finances… Hobbs is back.

And he just got lei’d 🌺😈 Luke Hobbs will return to the Fast & Furious series. Your reactions around the world to Hobbes’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍 The next Fast & Furious movie you’ll be watching… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

The scene has him talking to Jason Momoa’s character and hinting that the two of them are taking them out in the future and this movie is going to be a continuation of that sequence that’s going to go up to Quick X: Part Two.

While this movie is in development, insiders close to the project add that the door is also open for him to appear in the next installment of the movie. The Fast and the Furious It is also under development. Sources also add that this untitled movie is neither a sequel nor a spin-off Hobbes and Shaw But its separate movie. The film is based on a screenplay by longtime Fast & Furious collaborator Chris Morgan.

Johnson, Danny Garcia and Hiram Garcia will produce their Seven Bucks production with Vin Diesel and Samantha Vincent for their One Race Films. Also producing are Morgan for his Chris Morgan Productions, Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and Neal Moritz for Original Film.

Johnson was last seen as Hobbes in the Fast & Furious series Fast & Furious Shows: Hobbs & Shaw, which was No. 1 for four weekends at the global box office and grossed over $750 million. Johnson will next appear starring and producing one red for amazon.

Morgan is best known for his extensive work on… The Fast and the Furious being. His credits include X is fast (executive producer), Fast & Furious Shows: Hobbs & Shaw (writer and producer), angry fate (writer and producer), angry 7 (writer and executive producer), fast and furious 6 (writer and executive producer), quick five (writer), The Fast and the Furious (writer) f The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (writer).

Over the course of ten films that have excited an ever-expanding audience and grossed more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures has broken domestic records. The Fast and the Furious The Saga has become one of the most profitable and longest-running franchises in film history.

Chapter Ten X is fastopened No. 1 worldwide earlier this month with $320 million and became the second-biggest global opening of 2023. The film opened No. 1 in all the markets it was released in, including China. X is fast It crossed $500 million in its second weekend with a healthy summer play period ahead.

Johnson is represented by WME, Attorneys Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, and The Lede Company.