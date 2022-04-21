EA and Codemasters announce F1 release date 22 and all-new game additions – including F1 Life

Codemasters and Electronic Arts have announced the release date of the all-new official Formula 1 game – F1 22 – It is also available for Pre-order now.
F1 22 Launching worldwide on July 1, it will include the new Miami circuit as well as planning changes for the likes of Australia and Abu Dhabi, F1 Sprint events and the new era of Formula 1 cars with overhauled rules.
It will also include virtual reality functionality for PC via the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
Players have the opportunity to advance into the magical world of F1 with “F1 Life” – a customizable hub featuring supercars, clothing and accessories earned through gameplay, the Podium Pass and the in-game store.
by Pre-order the Champions Edition before May 16thPlayers will get three days of early access and a limited-time Miami-inspired content bundle.
Codemasters F1 22 is now available for pre-order
“We look forward to welcoming our players into the new era of Formula 1,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.
Along with the realistic changes, we’ve updated the physics to match the new weather rules and reworked the tire model, making handling more realistic. With new and updated circuits, adaptive AI, ‘F1 Life’ and expanded gameplay options, there’s never been a better time for players. Let them take their seats and live the life of an F1 driver.”
Race day changes allow players to further customize their gameplay, with new ‘immersive’ and ‘streaming’ options. The immersive mode allows players to take on the challenges of risk and reward while the broadcast mode includes “original and controlled cinematics” to improve movement.
Adaptive AI allows less experienced players to take on the challenge, AI racers are designed to match their skill level, while accessible and engaging menus also return to players who want to get in on the action quickly.
Updated training programs provide more variety this time as well, while ‘My Team’ returns – players are now given the option of a starting budget and three entry scenarios.
A 10-year career mode also returns, as well as a career option for players, and an epic online multiplayer mode.
