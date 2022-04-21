EA and Codemasters announce F1 release date 22 and all-new game additions – including F1 Life

Codemasters and Electronic Arts have announced the release date of the all-new official Formula 1 game – F1 22 – It is also available for Pre-order now.

F1 22 Launching worldwide on July 1, it will include the new Miami circuit as well as planning changes for the likes of Australia and Abu Dhabi, F1 Sprint events and the new era of Formula 1 cars with overhauled rules.

It will also include virtual reality functionality for PC via the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Players have the opportunity to advance into the magical world of F1 with “F1 Life” – a customizable hub featuring supercars, clothing and accessories earned through gameplay, the Podium Pass and the in-game store.

by Pre-order the Champions Edition before May 16thPlayers will get three days of early access and a limited-time Miami-inspired content bundle.