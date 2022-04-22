April 22, 2022

Valve is upgrading its Steam Deck ahead of release, but we still don't know how much it costs

Len Houle April 22, 2022

Valve has quietly updated the specs to its yet-to-be-released official dock for Steam Deck gaming laptops, As I mentioned before Geek . Review. The Steam Deck technical specifications page originally stated that the dock will have one USB-A 3.1 port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, and one Ethernet port for networking, but the page says so now. all three The USB-A ports will use the much faster standard 3.1, and they now specify that the Ethernet port will actually be a Gigabit Ethernet port.

According to the Wayback Machine, Valve’s Steam Deck technical specifications page listed the original specifications as of February 12, the diagram accompanying the docking indicated the Ethernet port for networking. But By February 22Specifications have been updated to include three USB-A 3.1 ports. And By February 25 – The first day the valve started Steam Deck Sale – Updated dock chart to show three USB-A 3.1 . ports And Gigabit Ethernet socket.

The original specifications for the berth (left) versus the updated specifications (right).

(The February 25 archive from The Wayback Machine is also the first time I’ve seen Valve use the title “Docking Station” instead of “Official Dock.”)

The upgrades look good for the curb and I’m looking forward to picking one up for myself. I imagine a future where I could use the dock to play Steam games on the TV in my living room. Unfortunately, I don’t know exactly when I’ll be able to do that, because Valve only provided a vague dock release date in late spring 2022, and the company hasn’t shared how much it might cost. Valve did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you don’t want to wait for the official Valve dock, the company says you can use other USB-C hubs instead, like my colleague Sean Hollister did. in his review. but i waited long enough For the surface itself, what are the other two months for the pavement?

