Easter weekend gone wrong: After following GPS signs, they get stuck between two walls

One weekend Easter Almost as a lover gone wrong.
This Saturday, a married couple went away for the weekend Asturias (Spain) He wanted to go to a restaurant. Like any good self-respecting tourist, it is GPS from their car trying to go for lunch in the areaOrens, Tell our colleagues from Europa Press.
Some stones
The couple then carefully followed the signs when the GPS decided to lead them to a dead end. They were stuck on a country road, behind Leroy Merlin’s store, between two walls: unable to move forward or backward, the driver suffering from a physical disability.
Around 4pm, the unfortunates contacted the Guardia Civil who, after spending a good hour removing some stones, cleared the way for them. And took them to their hotel. Where they can eat good food.
Liberan a una pareja asturiana que que que atrapada con su coch entre dos muros de un camino de orenz sequento el gbs https://t.co/jt6rEJd13n
— Europa Press (@europapress) April 9, 2023
