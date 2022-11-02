Embracer Group Down Studio Closes Onoma And Announces Deus Ex

picture : Square Enix

Embracer Group is hitting up both its gamers and developers today with its announcement that it will be shutting down Onoma.

according to Bloomberg, employees of the recently renamed studio Onoma were notified of the closure during a meeting on Tuesday. The shutdown will reportedly affect about 200 employees. Some of the aforementioned employees have reportedly been offered roles at her sister company, Eidos Montréal, which Embracer has also bought from Square Enix. Bloomberg I also mentioned that Eidos Montréal is working on The former god A ‘Very Very Early’ game is in development, co-developing a file myth A game alongside Microsoft-owned development studio Playground Games, along with a brand new IP.

The Embracer Group has reportedly decided to close Onoma, a studio it bought just in May to cut the scope and cost of making games. This news comes shortly after the video game publisher Renamed the studioformerly known as Square Enix Montréal, just last month.

The Canadian developer is known for mobile games like The former godAnd the Hitman, Tomb Raider Joe, And he has an iOS and Android game for Avatar: Another Airbender in development. according to Bloomberg Reporter Jason Schreyer, one of the canceled games Onoma was working on was a Weird things-A cycling inspired game.

Embracer is a Swedish game company that owns other studios, including Gearbox Interactive, THQ Nordic, and others.

Back when Embracer first bought Onoma from Square Enix, the publisher announced that it would focus on making sequels, remasters, reworks, and spin-offs for older games like Tomb riderAnd the The former godAnd the Thief, And the Kane’s Legacy. She also announced that she will be making “Transmedia projects” like the upcoming Tomb rider Anime series on Netflix.

“We see growth opportunities centered around major franchises and AAA games Phil Rogers, CDE Entertainment Manager at Embracer Tell GameIndustry.biz. “ Closing our QA department and studio onoma is a difficult decision and we have made it with great care. We thank all of these team members for their contributions over the years and hope to find suitable placements for as many as possible.”