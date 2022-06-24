European Tour bans LIV golfers from the Scottish Open

The European Tour banned golfers who participated in the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Series from three upcoming tournaments, including the Scottish Open, on Friday and fined them $120,000.

The Tour said any players who participated in the inaugural LIV event in England this month would be suspended from the Scottish Open, the Barbassol Championships and the Barracuda Championships, and fined 100,000 pounds ($123,000). All three of these events were approved by the European Tour and the PGA, which suspended players who participated in the LIV.

The European Tour said there could be “further penalties” if players continue to compete in the LIV without permission.

“Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks have expressed the view that those who have chosen this path have not only been respected and respected by our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half century and which will also be the foundation on which We build on it for the next 50 years,” said Keith Bailey, CEO of European Tours.

“Their actions are unfair to the majority of our members and undermine the tour, which is why we are taking the action we announced today.”

The European Tour announcement came as some of the players signed to LIV were playing at one of its events. Some of the European Tour’s most famous players were on their way on Friday at the BMW International Open, including the main winners Louis OosthuizenAnd the Sergio Garcia And the Martin Kaymer. They all played the inaugural LIV event in England.

Brooks Koepkawho officially joined the LIV Tour earlier this week, was previously announced as part of the Scottish Open.