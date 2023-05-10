Evacuation of civilians to safer areas of the country continues

Cover Image: Residents on a bus in Kherson after a 58-hour curfew on May 8, 2023. Bernadette Szabo / Reuters

Arman Soldin, AFP’s video coordinator in Ukraine, was killed on Tuesday afternoon During the Grad rocket attack in eastern Ukraine. The blast happened at around 4:30pm (around 3:30pm in Paris) near Chasiv Yarin, a Ukrainian enclave near Baghmoud that is targeted daily by Russian forces. “The world owes Armand”, the White House responded after the death of the French journalist in Ukraine.

The Russian military launched 20 missiles, carried out 30 airstrikes and fired about 30 rockets. With the salvo over the positions of the Ukrainian troops and the populated areas of the country, according to the head of the Ukrainian forces, confirms that In his evening collection.

Is the Wagner group a terrorist group? The French National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution to request the inscription of the Wagner Group on the EU's list of terrorist organizations.

US announces $1.2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine This is not direct aid from US stocks that have already been used up, but to finance long-term arms purchases. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted on Twitter : "We appreciate this sign of solidarity with Ukraine, which was revealed on a symbolic day for us. »

He met the President of the European Commission, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kiev. Ursula van der Leyen remembers The European Union proposed an eleventh one A set of constraints, it asserts "On the suppression of intrigue [des sanctions précédentes]Together with our international partners". The head of the European Commission paid tribute to Ukraine for its efforts at reforms despite all the war.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Beierbach called on China to take a clear stance on the conflict. advocates that "Neutrality comes down to siding with the aggressor. China can play a major role if it wants to (…) to end the war. China "will answer" Possible sanctions by the European Union targeting Chinese companies allegedly doing business with Russia, according to the Chinese foreign minister.

Volodymyr Zelensky called Brussels "destroy" European restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports Solving these "Draconian, unacceptable, brutal protectionist measures".

Solving these “Draconian, unacceptable, brutal protectionist measures”. Russia on Tuesday (May 9) limited the extent of its victory celebrations over Nazi Germany. Although Vladimir Putin’s speech was a carbon copy of last year, the tone was more serious.

