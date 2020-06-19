There are actually lots of differences between getting the products that you want from a normal store and getting it from a Factory Direct store.

Because the price would be very much lower in getting from a Factory Direct store since they are getting the products directly from the Manufacturers, which means they are cutting down the brokers so that this cost has been cut down. That’s the reason it’s always recommended to get your favourite products from Factory Direct Stores.

Whenever we need a new product in our house except for the grocery products, I and my whole family would land at the Factory Direct for the purchase, I still even remember the day when we went for the biggest purchase when we were shifting to our new home.

During that day my mom said, it would have cost us a lot if we had purchased these products from any other store, thank god we have Factory Direct here.

Factory Direct Flyers & Deals

It is really quite surprising to see Factory Direct providing out the weekly flyers actually because supermarkets like No-frills, Loblaws and others are providing out flyers in order to reduce the cost of the products and make people purchase. But Factory Direct is already giving out the products at a reasonably discounted price since it comes directly from the manufacturing plants actually.

But with weekly flyers, people can really get the products that they want at a very low cost.

Since all of the stores of Factory Direct are located in the region of Ontario other than one store in the Manitoba region they are providing the common flyers to all.

And the important cities which come under those flyers are Ajax, Brampton, Brantford, Barrie, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Mississauga, New Market, Scarborough, Oshawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Windsor, Oshawa. Ottawa.

Factory Direct Weekly Flyer June 17 – June 23 – Click to View the Flyers

Save More at Factory Direct

Wait for the weekly flyer to arrive in the Iron Blade Online or else in the official site.

Once it comes then it is time for you to make a list of products that you want to purchase.

Now go to the store and make the purchase, the flyer discount price will automatically apply. You don’t need to show any flyer ads.

For coupons, you can check out the coupon tab at the official website, make sure you select the active coupons.

Factory Direct Flyers are valid from every Wednesday to next Wednesday.

About Factory Direct

Company Name Factory Direct Company Type Private Retailers Headquarters St Jacobs, Ontario, Canada Official Website Official Website Apps Not available

Speaking about how it all started with the Factory Direct, it is back in the year of 1995 when the first Factory Direct opened around. And then after several years of continuous hard work this venture has really grown into Canada’s largest privately-owned off-price retailer.

Coming to the part of the locations where the store is available, in the region of Ontario there are around 21 stores and in only 1 store in the region of Manitoba.

More than 10000 varieties of products are being kept for sale in all those retail stores ranging in size up to 14000 square feet.

Every year at the Factory Direct more than Millions of products is being sold out every year.

Factory Direct Exclusive Features

In order to give the customers products at a reduced price most of the products are obtained out directly from the brands itself, since we are very much specialized in the purchasing out the things in large quantities such as new, refurbished, end of line, Brand name consumer, surplus and finally office products.

Presently more than 10000 brands of products are being available in all the factory direct stores which includes

Computer

Cellular phones.

Health and beauty.

Toys and Gaming.

Home and Garden.

Other merchandise products.

Certified Refurbished

So this is a kind of term being used by the company to describe the products that were tested and certified to tell the product will work the same as the new products and only after that it is resealed.

Plus they are also providing out warranty to all the products ranging from 30 days to 90 days and even for some products up to 3 years if the customer wishes for.

Other Discounts

Apart from giving the customers an option to save nearly 20% of every purchase, there is also a weekly flyer which you can use too.

For products ordered online in bulk, a big discount will be provided for the fees of shipment.

