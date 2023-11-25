Fans are defending Dolly Parton for dressing up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader

Stay up to date on the latest fashion trends and beyond with Editorial’s free weekly Lifestyle newsletter Stay up to date on the latest fashion trends and beyond with Editorial’s free weekly Lifestyle newsletter

Dolly Parton reminded fans that age is just a number after she performed at halftime in her iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleading uniform.

The country music legend, 77, performed at Thursday’s NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the host Dallas Cowboys. At the Thanksgiving game, Parton took to the court to sing “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and her own rendition of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

While Parton gave an impressive performance, it was her Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit that seemed to catch everyone’s attention. The singer was spotted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, wearing a modified version of the classic cheerleader uniform. Her look included the team’s signature blue short jersey, a white star-studded jacket, and matching white shorts. Underneath the crop top and shorts, Parton was wearing a dazzling see-through catsuit.

Following her performance at the halftime show, fans immediately took to social media to share their thoughts on Parton’s memorable fashion moment.

“If there’s one thing we can count on in this world, it’s that Dolly will make special appearances and performances right up until the moment she takes to the sky,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Do you know who the national treasure is? #DollyParton. This is who,” another fan said.

However, it didn’t take long Some online trolls to criticize them Her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading uniform, as one user pointed out: “Some people are hurling insults at Dolly because she’s 77 and doesn’t act like an old lady.”

In response, many people praised Parton for unapologetically wearing the clothes she wants, regardless of her age.

“Dolly Parton is 77 years old and she wears whatever the hell she wants. “I love her,” one fan said.

“Dolly Parton looks better at 77 than I have ever looked in my entire life,” another person wrote.

Some fans even noticed how cute CBS commentator and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was He seemed to gush over Parton’s performance After the halftime show. “She looks amazing,” Romo said during the NFL broadcast. “It’s amazing. Who doesn’t love Dolly Parton?”

Throughout her career, the country music icon has been known to show off some of the most memorable outfits — from her signature rhinestone jackets to her big blonde locks. In fact, Parton recently revealed that she was asked to “tone down” her style early in her career.

During the four-part series What will Dolly do? radio On Apple Music and Apple Podcasts, she revealed that her “dear friend” and fellow musician Chet Atkins once suggested she tone down her appearance. “He said, ‘Dolly, I really don’t believe people are going to take you seriously as a singer-songwriter unless you tone down your look,’” Parton recalled to host Kelly Bannen. “I said, ‘Okay, okay. I’ll take that seriously, Mr. Atkins. Thank you for your advice.’ Of course, it got worse with that.

She continued: “Years later, after I had become a star, he stood next to me and said: ‘Aren’t you glad now that you listened to my good advice?’” When Panin asked her what she would say to someone today if they asked her to change her appearance, Parton responded appropriately: “I would say, ‘Go to hell.'” I do not do that.”

The “I Will Always Love You” singer continued to express that someone’s personal style should simply be what “makes you happy.”

“My true belief in most things is that you have to really figure out who you are, what makes you happy, what you feel comfortable in, and if you feel like you look your best, according to your rules, then you are.” “You’re going to do your best,” Barton said. “I really believe in that. I believe that everyone has their own little things that they love. For me, that is fashion.”