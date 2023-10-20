Fed’s Rafael Bostic doesn’t expect interest rate cuts until ‘late 2024’

Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic said Friday that he does not envision interest rate cuts until 2024.

Although he cited progress on inflation and a slowing economy, the central bank official told CNBC that there is still a lot of work to be done before the Fed reaches its inflation target of 2% per year.

“I would say late 2024,” Bostic replied when asked about the time frame in which the first decline could occur.

The Fed has raised its key borrowing rate 11 times since March 2022, bringing the total to 5.25 percentage points. While Bostic said he doesn’t see policymakers easing monetary policy anytime soon, he was vocal in insisting that interest rates have reached a “sufficiently restrictive” level where they don’t need to be raised anymore.

However, he warned that the road back to acceptable levels of inflation could be long.

“There is still a lot of momentum in the economy,” Bostic said during an interview with “Squawk Box.” My expectations are that inflation will decline, but it will not like to fall off a cliff.” “It’s going to be kind of a progression that’s going to take some time. So we’re going to have to be careful, we’re going to have to be patient, but we’re going to have to be resolute.”

Bostic is not a voting member this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates, but he will get a vote in 2024.