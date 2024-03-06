FIRST CALL: Vancouver reportedly making plan to land Jake Guentzel; The Steelers may try to retain Allen Robinson II

Wednesday's “first call” appeared to provide some clues as to what might happen with Penguins forward Jake Guentzel before Friday's trade deadline.

We're also moving forward with some discussions about the Steelers possibly holding on to a wide receiver and potentially missing out on a tight end to a free agent.

There have been some noteworthy NFL franchise tag moves for Steelers fans as well.

How, when and where

Some details are emerging about when the Penguins might trade Jake Guentzel, where he could go, and how this team could make a deal.

TSN's Darren Dreger reports that the Pens want to reach an agreement by Wednesday night, even though the trade deadline isn't until Friday afternoon.

Presumably this is due to general manager Kyle Dubas wanting to know what else he needs on the current roster — and who he could trade over the next couple of days. Dreger also explained what Dubas aims for in return.

Sources say the Penguins hope to make a trade for Jake Guentzel by tomorrow evening. Pittsburgh is open to quality over quantity in return, but wants a young, premier NHL player, as well as prospects. Flexibility comes in the caliber of the prospect or roster player. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 5, 2024

As for a potential landing spot, Vancouver remains a frequently discussed destination. With former Penguins Jim Rutherford, Patrick Alvin and Rick Touchette in charge there, it makes sense.

NHL Insider Chris Johnston posted that the Canucks may trade Elias Lindholm to Boston as a way to free up space.

With the #Canucks They are believed to be among those pursuing Jake Guentzel, and news suggests they have held discussions about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm to… #bruins As part of the machinations to achieve this. There is nothing concrete at this time. There are still a lot of moving parts. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 5, 2024

Lindholm was just acquired by Vancouver from Calgary on January 31. He has four goals and two assists (minus-5) since the deal.

Keep Robinson?

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't get much offseason acquisition Allen Robinson II in the passing game. He caught just 34 passes for 280 yards and no touchdowns.

However, Robinson was a valuable blocker and made run game formations more diverse. According to By Ari Mirov of the “33rd Team” franchise “would prefer to keep him at a reduced salary.”

Mirov went on to state that Steelers officials met with Robinson's representative at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week. 30 years- The old Penn State product was there Doing media work for Sirius XM Radio.

Robinson is currently scheduled to cost $11.9 million against the salary cap. The Steelers are weak at wide receiver, and keeping Robinson as a specialist at a significantly reduced price wouldn't be a bad idea, especially if they end up trading Diontae Johnson.

Much for this?

There have been some attempts to play matchmaker between the Steelers and Jonnu Smith. However, it is quickly appearing that this is unlikely to happen.

According to Adam Schefter ESPN.comthe free agent tight end is talking with the Dolphins about going to Miami.

Free agent tight end Jonnu Smith visited the Miami Dolphins today, per source. The two sides are said to be in contract negotiations. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

Some believe the Steelers could be a landing spot for Smith since he played under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith at Tennessee and Atlanta. But with Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward already in charge, that was always going to be a longshot.

The Falcons released Smith on February 27 after one season in Atlanta. He accounted for 50 receptions, 582 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

Smith's salary cap was $6.5 million in 2024 before his release.

Logo card! You are him!

Some NFL franchise tag notes should be of interest to Steelers fans.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson received the franchise tag from the Chicago Bears before Tuesday's deadline. General Manager Ryan Bowles Recorded as he said They would like to sign him to a long-term deal. Johnson appeared to be a potential trade target for the Steelers last fall. But at least for now, he won't be targeting free agency. That sign is $19.8 million against the cap.

Also, the Steelers' No. 1 contender in the AFC North is using the franchise tag on a star defensive player as well. It's Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. He was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler last season, posting 13 sacks and two forced fumbles.

If the Ravens and Madubuike can't work out a new contract, he could sign the franchise tag for $22,102,000 in 2024. Via OverTheCap.

Most important things first

The Pitt women's basketball team (8-23, 2-16 ACC) is looking to make the ACC Tournament. The first game for them is Wednesday afternoon.

The 15th-seeded Panthers will face 10th-seeded Georgia Tech (16-14, 7-11) at the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m., and the winner will then take on No. 7 Duke at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Panthers lost to the Yellow Jackets 68-58 earlier this season at Petersen Events Field. Georgia Tech's Kara Dunn led all scorers with 26 points. Pitt was led by Aislinn Malcolm, who totaled 19 points. Liato King added 15 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks and two steals.