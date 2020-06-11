When people hear the name of the Foodland for the first time they will kind of think of it as some kind of restaurant based chain which consists of a bunch of restaurants at the same place like the Foodcourt where there will be a group of restaurants available to the people at the same place.

When I was like 15 years of age, when I heard about Foodland, I thought of it the same as you and went there with like $100 which my grandma gave to eat fried chicken. But when I went there I was literally shocked to see a Supermarket and that’s when I got to know that Foodland is a Supermarket, but eventually, there is a food counter at Foodland where I have got my tasty fried chicken as I want and also I had saved like $5 than I thought for the fried chicken.

Foodland Flyers & Deals

Flyers are like an online kind of paper ad which you were seeing in the everyday newspapers, but as things have become modernized so the flyers become such too, with they become as e-weekly flyers, and every week Foodland will release a new flyer which consists of several products with their price slashed than their normal process, also there will some Buy 1 and Get 1 free kind of offers too in those flyers.

Check Food Basics Flyers

Which Flyer is for me?

Since most of the Foodland stores were being available in the region of Ontario and Atlantic Foodland is providing out two different kinds of flyers based on these regions, one is Foodland Ontario flyers and this one is exclusively for people who were living in the region Ontario and if you are a person not living in the Ontario it will not cover up for you, the same applies for the Atlantic people too.

Foodland Ontario Flyer

Foodland (ON) Flyer June 11 to June 17 – Click to View the Flyers

If you are living in these Ontario regions such as Peterborough, Cobourg, brights grove, Chippewa, vineland, Danforth, Bobcaygeon, Newcastle, Dorchester, brights grove, Amherst view, Brechin, Brampton, Bancroft, Berwick, Beeton, Corunna, Craig Hurst, deer lake, Elmira, Eganville, hamilton, London, Toronto, Vineland

Foodland Atlantic Flyer

Foodland (Atlantic) Flyer June 11 to June 17 – Click to View the Flyers

If you are living in these Atlantic regions such as Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), stroud, Frankford, Bay Roberts, Botwood, Carbonear, Charlottetown, Coldbrook, Kirkland, Nova scotia, Port Aux Basques

Check Loblaws Flyers for this Week

About Foodland Flyer

Company Name Foodland Company Type Public Super Market Headquarters Stellarton, Nova Scotia Official Website Official Website Apps Apple store Link

Foodland is a kind of Canadian based Grocery Store which had been started out in the year of 1985, most of the Foodland stores are located in the region of Atlantic Canada, Ontario. Only very few stores were located in the region of western Canada and Quebec.

An important note about the Foodland is that it belongs to the Sobeys Network and has been an important part of Sobeys since the day it had been started.

Checkout Giant Tiger Flyers

How to save more Bucks at Foodland

Saving money is always a special thing that kind of gives happiness to any kind of person, and especially if you are getting a chance to save money during shopping it will be double happiness too.

This is the method that has been followed a lot of people who shop at Foodland to save money with their purchases

Browse the flyers and make a list of items that you want to purchase.

And once you are done, load all those products into the Air Miles Card.

Next, Shop at Foodland store and then swipe your Air Miles Card at Checkout to save even more.

What’s in the Store?

Foodland always have the speciality of giving our customers the product they need in a very fresh and excellent quality which every customer want and that’s why we are offering out a variety of products to our customers which includes

Deli

Frozen Meat.

Groceries

Food

Medicines

Dairy Products

And much more

Preview Freshco Flyers

Good customer support

We have a total of 4000 staff working under all of our Foodland stores located in the country and we make sure every store has sufficient staff so that the customers can get the best support whenever they need.

Discounts & Exclusive Deals

So we have mentioned the term exclusive deals because Foodland is giving the customers discounts and offers which you can’t even think of getting from other supermarkets, and I also has experienced this. I remembered an incident when I have an amount of $200 and gone to Foodland to do shopping, after buying all the things I was in fear will cross the amount that I have, but unfortunately, there was an exclusive discount going on at Foodland which helped me save $15 than I thought and with I even bought my favourite drink which I never thought of Buying actually.