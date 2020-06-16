For the document: Warning a significant worry for Edmonton’s really fingers-on vinyl music retailers

Report content material

We wander up to Revolver in Bonnie Doon, one particular of the several remaining in-mall file retailers still left in the metropolis, hoping for a employed vinyl deal with.

Purchaser ability is now at the max 6 shoppers, and so — putting on the masks and gloves no a person else is besides the employee at the till — my buddy and I wait possibly 5 minutes to get in, no biggie, then do.

We apologize, but this online video has unsuccessful to load. For the record: Caution a major issue for Edmonton’s extremely hands-on vinyl audio outlets Again to video

About a moment later on, 5 persons bust straight into the at-potential retail outlet, are patiently instructed there is a purchaser limit… then only stroll absent alternatively of waiting around.

And that, in a nutshell, is a snapshot of everyday living in a record shop in phase two Edmonton, exactly where in the space of a few months we went from 45 to 175 lively cases of COVID-19 no vaccine in sight entire world-report contaminated figures even now reliably increasing general planet-large.

So, just to be obvious, it’s a fickle stability: hoping to maintain clients and personnel risk-free but also stay alive and in enterprise.

And although this truth remains real of any retail outlet, imagine about cramped report bins and the precise way clients flip by way of them for a second — about as arms-on as it will get.