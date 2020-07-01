One of the important subsidiaries of Loblaws, Fortinos still stands as the most trustable fort of Loblaws since the day it became part of the Loblaws Family.

Though Fortinos is not as big as supermarket giants like Giant Tiger, Metro still they are giving out their best services to the places where they are available.

In my family, there were like 4 members except for my dad, All of us love to go to Fortinos, but he always avoids Fortinos for some reason. So we decided to take him to Fortinos for once.

So we told him to come for Fortinos once if he doesn’t like it we all change to my dad’s option, he agreed and came to Fortinos with us, Since then he refuses to go to another supermart than Fortinos.

That’s what we are saying to you guys too even if you haven’t tried Fortinos yet try it once. Definitely you are gonna like it for sure.

Fortinos Flyers & Deals

Flyers are a kind of online advertisement provided by Fortinos every week perfectly on Thursday and it will be active from every Thursday since it is released. I and my Brother had spent most of my childhood days waiting for Thursday to make the shopping list with the Flyer and it was actually fun too that most of the children don’t even experience.

And also unlike other supermarkets, there is no need for you to choose out the flyer based on the region that you are living in, like no more confusion Pincode stuff and others.

Fortinos Weekly Flyer July 2 – July 8- Click to View the Flyers

This flyer is applicable for all the people living in cities such as Hamilton, Wood bridge, vaughan, Toronto, Ancaster, Oakville, Brampton, Burlington, Stoney Creek, Dundurn, Lawrence Square.

Save more With Fortinos Flyers

Most of the people don’t know they can make a plan to save money by just sitting at their home, and after reading out this method definitely all of you will try it out at least once for sure. Here’s the thing you need to do.

Open the Fortinos official site

And then click on the Active Fortinos Flyer and make the shopping list for purchase.

Once made, you can pay by using the coupons or gift cards even to save more

Even without using this itself, you can save a lot of money with the help of flyers.

And to make the process much simpler and easier subscribe to the newsletter.

About Fortinos

Company Name Fortinos Company Type Public Super Market Headquarters Toronto, Ontario, Canada Official Website Official Website Apps Google Playstore Link



Apple store Link

The first store of Fortinos was actually opened in the region of Hamilton, Ontario in the year of 1961 by Italian steelworker John Fortino. Since the franchise was getting huge recognition it was added to the Loblaws from the year of 1988.

Speciality of Fortinos

They are numerous specialities Fortinos is actually holding off and we can’t really tell out all of them so we kind of decided to say you with its unique specialist

A wide array of Items

The reason why Fortinos is always one of the best grocery stores in its region is kind of mainly because of the wide array of items it is consisting, I had been shopping in Fortinos for nearly 8 years and in these time not even once I have come out without fulfilling my list of items and not only me you can ask anyone.

Online Grocery Shopping

Here is how the Online Grocery shopping works out at the Fortinos in a very special way

You can shop out anytime on the app and order the things you want.

After that select the best suitable time and best suitable pick-up place for you.

Once done that you can make the payment and also you can earn PC Optimum points on Online Grocery Pick up orders.

After that our staff will pick up the fresh products for you and your order will be ready within the requested time.

Also note that the prices online are the same as shopping in person at the shop, so no need to worry about the process.

You can shop with the store’s flyers in the Flyer And Deals section which is an excellent option for people purchasing online.

Raining Deals & Offers

Apart from the flyers, every week Fortinos provides lots of new offers and deals which helps people save more money too.

Conclusion…

We hope you all enjoyed this article and saving huge with the Fortinos Flyers for this week.