Found by John Barnett, ex-Boeing employee found dead

Will it be too much for Boeing? John Barnett, a former employee of the American aircraft manufacturer, was found dead from apparent injuries “self-inflicted” In a hotel parking lot in Charleston, South Carolina. His death begins on March 9, 2024.

The former Boeing quality controller was then in the middle of a lawsuit against his former employer. After retiring in 2017, he became Warning launcher Two years later, its factory revealed problems with aircraft production. He filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer the same year he left Boeing when he expressed his concerns about the safety of the 787 Dreamliner.

The planes, announced for release in 2007, were an instant hit with airlines looking for low-energy aircraft. The South Carolina factory where Barnett worked quickly faced a shortage of skilled workers and production delays, as orders worsened. Deployed in 2011, the global fleet of 787s was grounded for the first time in a year after a battery fire on a Japan Airlines flight.

Defects throughout the production chain

After receiving Indemnifies its customers For this landing and fearing that rival Airbus, which was about to introduce its A350, would be caught, Boeing transferred this pressure to its factory … to the detriment of quality.

John Barnett is notable He found pieces of metal (produced when crews screw in fasteners) Risk of cutting flight control cables – which, he said, could have consequences “catastrophe” If these pieces penetrate the wiring. Then he said I've seen employees attach parts from scrap bins (in other words, waste) to airplanes. He also revealed Up to 25% in oxygen masks The emergency situation presented malfunctions during the test. Finally, in January, He filed cases Inspectors have only two hours to find defects in used parts – not enough to ensure their quality.

Although Boeing denied these allegations, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigation in 2017 proved John Barnett to be correct about some of them.

The manufacturer is currently undergoing a new series of investigations following a series of incidents on its flights since January – this Tuesday, March 12, on a New Zealand-Australia flight. Suddenly lost altitude. In January, Uruguay Alaska Airlines flight Crashed in mid-air and forced to make an emergency landing. Last week, the FAA gave Boeing 90 days to install the company A comprehensive plan In order to resolve “Procedural Quality Control Issues” After an audit reveals product control deficiencies.