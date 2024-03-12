Three days before presidential elections, Moscow says it has repelled an infiltration by pro-Kyiv Russian militias

On Tuesday, March 12, Russia confirmed it “rejected” An armed incursion into its territory by pro-Russian militias who claimed to have captured a border village in Ukraine – something the region's Russian regional governor denies. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, militants from Ukraine tried to enter the Belgorod and Kursk border areas, equipped with tanks and armored vehicles. “Extreme Shelling” At night time.

Moscow also reported an attack by subversive groups from Ukraine in the border village of Tyodkino in the Kursk region. “Repelled”. The weapons incursion comes after a major Ukrainian drone strike in Russia from Monday to Tuesday night, three days before Russian presidential elections. Follow our live stream.

Emmanuel Macron on France 2 and TF1 on Thursday. President Emmanuel Macron will give an interview to France 2 and TF1 on Thursday. After debates in the National Assembly and Senate on the security agreement with Ukraine, the head of state will speak about France's support for Ukraine and the challenges it poses to Europe.

Support for Ukraine was verified in the legislature. Two years after the Russian invasion began, the majority wanted to point the finger “Clarifications” Representatives of the National Rally and La France Insumais are expected to comment on the Franco-Ukrainian security agreement concluded in mid-February and the strengthening of military cooperation in relation to Moscow. The latter overwhelmingly supported the text, with 372 votes in favor and 99 against.

Debate in the Senate on Wednesday. After a legislative debate and vote on Tuesday, senators will do the same on Wednesday. These votes are non-binding on the government and do not affect the agreement signed with Kyiv.