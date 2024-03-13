Joe Biden and Donald Trump won their parties' nominations

US President Joe Biden, left, on January 5, 2024, and former Republican President Donald Trump, right, on January 19, 2024. AP

The expected fight is now almost official: Joe Biden and Donald Trump have seen their status as the Democratic and Republican candidates for the November presidential election, confirmed after their victories during the various primaries organized on Tuesday March 12.

By declaring him the winner of the state of Georgia, incumbent US President Joe Biden, 81, has surpassed the threshold of 1,968 delegates needed to secure his party's support when running for a second term, US media have confirmed. appointment. This would-be inaugural surprise, Joe Biden never faced serious opposition.

For the Republican Party, the suspense is not great, with former President Donald Trump, 77, the only candidate still running for president after eliminating the race — about ten candidates — in recent months. Her last opponent, Nikki Haley, threw in the towel on March 6.

On Tuesday in Georgia and Mississippi Mr. Trump won, allowing him to pass the threshold of 1,215 delegates needed to claim the Republican nomination in Washington state, which will crown him at this summer's convention.

Georgia could still be decisive in November

In Georgia, Donald Trump doesn't just have good memories. The southeastern state of the country traditionally leans toward the Republican candidate in presidential elections. Its residents elected it to the detriment of Hillary Clinton in 2016. But in 2020, to everyone's surprise, the administration prioritized a Democratic bid for a second term over a Republican. The gap between the two was small, less than 12,000 votes, and Donald Trump never conceded defeat.

Instead, the septuagenarian put pressure on election officials in the state, asking them in a now-famous call. “find” Number of votes to compensate for delay. After the phone conversation was made public, the former president was indicted by Georgian authorities. Donald Trump is now in prison and his mug shot, the famous danger mug Filmed in the state capital of Atlanta, the film traveled around the world.

Georgia, the most critical in the 2020 election, will be decisive in November. The announced fight is one, with Donald Trump facing Joe Biden, and polls show the gap is very close.

Immigration at the heart of the campaign

Both men were campaigning in the state Saturday, with the president's age and immigration — two recurring topics in the battle leading up to the election. Joe Biden went to Atlanta to rally African-American and Hispanic voters, on the heels of a particularly scathing speech before Congress on Thursday.

Facing off against his most loyal lieutenants, Donald Trump has stepped up his harsh attacks on migrants crossing the border into Mexico. The former president also started following Joe Biden.

Other states that could decide in November include Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada, what Americans call “swing states.”

The world with AFP

