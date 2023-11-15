November 15, 2023

France expresses “its grave concern” over the attack by the Israeli army on al-Sifa hospital

Rusty Knowles November 15, 2023 2 min read

France revealed that on Wednesday, November 15, “It is a very serious concern about the Israeli military operations at al-Sifa Hospital” From Gaza. The Israeli army announced the operation early this morning “goal” Against Hamas in the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip. Quai d’Orsay “Israel recalls the absolute need to comply with international humanitarian law, which specifically provides for the protection of hospital infrastructure and imposes clear principles of distinction, necessity, proportionality and precaution at all times and in all places.” Follow our live stream.

Red Cross and WHO “deeply concerned”. “I am appalled by news of military attacks on al-Sifa hospital in Gaza”wrote the head of the UN Emergency Humanitarian Operations On that day. said the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross and WHO “very concerned” Impact on hospital staff, patients and public.

UN calls for “massacre in Gaza” to stop “As the carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day, the world continues to be shocked as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die and entire populations lose essential livelihoods.”lamented the UN humanitarian chief.

Aid operations in Gaza ‘on the brink of collapse’ No fuel arrived in the Gaza Strip via Egypt on Wednesday morning “not enough”, warns the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA). 23,000 liters of petrol were distributed “But their use is restricted by the Israeli authorities. [et servira] just to help” Humanity. Its director, Thomas White, insists no “No oil to supply water or run hospitals”. Assistive measures are: “On the Verge of Collapse”His colleague Philippe Lazzarini insists.

Towards a communication breakdown. Palestinian telecommunications company Baltel announced that the generators powering its main servers had been shut down in Gaza, causing communications to be disrupted. “In a few hours”. The fuel supplied by Egypt cannot actually be used to power these generators.

