November 16, 2023

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Two rescue workers killed during Russian strike in south of country

Rusty Knowles November 16, 2023 1 min read

At a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, the 27 defense ministers reaffirmed their common desire to support Kyiv in its fight against the Russian military. However, as Ukraine acknowledges the failure of its counteroffensive that began in June, questions are being raised about the resources committed and the pace of European aid.

“We are doing a lot, but we all agree that we need to do more and faster,” said Joseph Borrell, head of European diplomacy. On the German side, it was agreed that the goal of delivering one million rounds of ammunition to Kiev in the spring would not be met. “Look at Russia. It’s producing more than ever. They’re getting ammunition from North Korea,” warned Estonian minister Hanno Pevkur. “Europe cannot say that Russia and North Korea can fulfill their obligations, and we cannot,” he added.

Today we are wondering about concrete steps to help Ukraine, within the EU. Joseph Borrell also explained that by the end of the month he will present a revised plan of European objectives regarding the support provided to Ukrainians. This includes anticipating the 27 summit scheduled for mid-December.

