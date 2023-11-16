Top 5 destinations under €50 and a 4-hour flight from Geneva for sunny and frugal year-end celebrations!





Winter vacations often conjure up images of ski resorts, raclette by the fire, and cabins in the snow. But are you tired of shivering every Christmas? Fancy enjoying some more sunshine over the festive season? We’ve found the perfect places to spend the year-end holidays, accessible within a few hours of Geneva, for a weekend escape or a few days off.

From Geneva to Mallorca

You don’t have to go far to enjoy some warmth in December! The island of Mallorca, the jewel of the Balearic Islands, awaits you with its sunny arms. Although the sea is a bit chilly, the island promises bright days and mild temperatures. Majorca is full of activities: from hiking trails through hilly landscapes to urban exploration in historic cities like Palma, where ancient architecture blends with modern energy, there’s always something to discover.

In Spain, Christmas celebrations are steeped in Catholic traditions. Nativity scenes in churches are an expression of the Catholic faith deeply rooted in local culture. Christmas festivities are accompanied by a rich and varied cuisine. Soprasada, a mild chorizo, and enzymada, a light and sweet pastry, are local delicacies not to be missed. The island’s markets overflow with fresh produce and restaurants serve seasonal dishes that warm the heart and soul. Mallorca’s streets also come alive with festive decorations and twinkling lights, adding a magical touch to the island’s already warm atmosphere.

Geneva to Marrakech

Nicknamed the Red City, Marrakech is an ideal choice to celebrate the end of the year holidays in a vibrant and warm atmosphere. Far from the winter cold, this Moroccan pearl welcomes its visitors in a festive and colorful setting. The souks, famous for local handicrafts, are a true treasure for shoppers and lovers of authentic goods. The city’s riads and restaurants, especially decorated for the occasion, provide a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere. Marrakesh’s nights are particularly memorable, combining Moroccan traditions and modernity. Celebrating New Year’s Eve under the desert stars is a unique experience that promises unforgettable memories.

Beyond its festive atmosphere, Marrakech is a paradise for food and culture lovers. The local gastronomy is a festival of flavors: traditional pastries such as spicy tagines, hearty couscous and gazelle horns delight the taste buds. On a cultural level, the city offers many activities: stroll through its lush gardens, explore its historic palaces, and let yourself be carried away by the excitement of the souks. Iconic places like Majorelle Gardens, Jemaa el-Fnaa Square and Bahia Palace immerse you in the history and beauty of Marrakech.

Malta of Geneva

Malta, during the festive season, offers a beautiful setting for those who want to combine culture, food and festivities. In December, this Mediterranean island lights up with festive decorations, creating a warm and magical atmosphere. Lively and colorful Christmas markets, open-air concerts and fireworks are some of the attractions that make Malta a unique place to celebrate away from the usual summer hustle and bustle.

Culturally, Malta is a true treasure. The island is full of historical sites from its prehistoric temples to baroque churches and medieval castles. This cultural diversity is reflected in its impressive architecture and local traditions, which testify to the passage of various Mediterranean civilizations. Gastronomically, Malta is a paradise for foodies. Influenced by Mediterranean flavors, Maltese cuisine offers a variety of traditional dishes not to be missed. Pastisi, small stuffed puff pastries, fenek, a traditional rabbit dish, and ftira, a specific local bread, are all specialties to discover for a true culinary experience.

Cyprus from Geneva

This Mediterranean island, with its mild temperatures, offers the perfect setting to escape the cold and gray weather. History buffs will find what they’re looking for with must-see sites such as the Castle of Colossi, the ruins of Kurion or the ancient site of Paphos, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. For nature lovers, the walks of the Troodos Mountains offer a beautiful escape amidst breathtaking landscapes, with their pine forests and hilltop villages, providing an almost magical and peaceful setting at this time of the year.

At the same time, the festive atmosphere of Christmas surrounds the island with a special magic. Towns are aglow with lights and Christmas markets are filled with local crafts and traditional treats, such as “curabides”, a buttery biscuit dusted with icing sugar. The city of Limassol in particular has been transformed into a hub of festivals with its colorful markets, concerts and street performances. It’s the perfect place to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit while enjoying Cypriot culture. When it comes to gastronomy, the island in December is a paradise for epicureans. Restaurants and cafés offer comforting winter dishes, combining dishes like stifado, a savory meat stew, and souvla, grilled skewers. Not forgetting the seafood, freshly caught in the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean, it will delight seafood lovers.

Geneva to Lisbon

Lisbon is an essential destination to experience memorable year-end celebrations. The Portuguese capital, known for its unique charm and rich history, turns into a veritable showcase of festivals in winter. The city’s cobblestone streets are lit up with a thousand lights, creating a magical and welcoming atmosphere. Christmas markets, scattered throughout the city, offer a variety of handicrafts and local treats.

Another highlight is gastronomy in Lisbon during this period. Visitors can enjoy Portuguese specialties such as bacalhau (cod), or pastéis de nata, these popular little pastry flans. The bustling streets of Bairro Alto and Alfama offer unforgettable culinary experiences, traditional music, fado, cozy restaurants and bars that add authenticity. Culturally, Lisbon does not disappoint. A visit to its iconic monuments, such as the Belem Tower or the Jeronimos Monastery, allows you to discover the fascinating history of the city. A walk along the Tagus River, with its stunning views, is especially pleasant in winter, with fewer crowds and a peaceful atmosphere.

