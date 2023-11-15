“Patients must be protected,” the White House recalled, as the Israeli military entered Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza for a “targeted” operation.

Cover Image: Smoke rises as Palestinians take shelter at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 8, 2023. STRINGER/REUTERS

The Israeli military announced early Wednesday morning “A precise and targeted operation” Against Hamas “In a certain area of ​​Al-Shifa Hospital” From Gaza. The site is considered a strategic Hamas military base by Israel and the United States. We call on all Hamas terrorists in the hospital to surrender.The Israeli military emphasized in a message announcing the move.

Yusuf Abul Reish, a senior official in the Hamas government's health ministry, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

When asked about current activity, A spokesman for the White House's National Security Council told AFP "Hospitals and patients must be protected".

On Tuesday, before the Israeli operation began, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said “Deeply concerned about the appalling situation and significant loss of life in many hospitals in Gaza”Call for an immediate ceasefire “In the Name of Mankind” .

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday evening "Current efforts to free hostages held by Hamas discussed at length" , the White House said in a statement. Earlier in the day, Joe Biden said he was confident of a deal to free the hostages.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Washington on Tuesday with Israeli flags tied around their arms or around their necks, specifically demanding the release of the hostages. Hosted by Hamas. "Take them home!" »chanted the crowd in the US capital.

One hundred and twelve persons — French people, their beneficiaries, and agents of the French company — "Able to leave the Gaza Strip" And there are "Now safe in France" A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday. "This assessment marks the end of the first phase of our evacuation operations, which enabled all our comrades who wish to leave Gaza to do so"She added.

The Hamas government says 11,320 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombings of the Gaza Strip. Since the start of the war on 7 October. The Hamas government says 4,650 of the reported deaths to date are children. Also, 29,200 people were injured.

