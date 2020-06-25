When I was like 10 years ago, I’m actually talking about the period during 2010. So during that time, my family used to make shopping at Sobeys always and like on one day they said they are actually opening their new venture Freshco. And we asked what’s so special about it they said the name itself special isn’t.

And we said we are happy shopping at Sobey’s itself, why should we change to Freshco and they said an opening week offer of 10% discount is provided, so my mom said why not give it a shot.

Then like few days after Freshco was opened, we were like Oh man its too damn good, yes everything was so perfect and we can’t find a fault in that and from then its been like more than 10 years we shifted from Sobeys to FreshCo.

FreshCo Flyers and Offers

Everyone knows that Flyers are an easy kind of way for anyone to save their money and for those who don’t know I’ll share a story on how flyers made a deep impact in many people lives, during like 5 years ago I have a friend who struggles to get even a proper meal every day and that’s when I told him about the Flyers.

So what he does is contacted his many of his friends and said that he would shop for him and save money, and as like he said he purchased out using the flyer and saved money and later on he made out this as a business and now he’s a kind of millionaire.

FreshCo Canada Flyer Variants

So FreshCo Flyers is actually available in Four variants actually, namely

FreshCo Ontario Flyers

Freshco Ontario Flyer June 25 to July 1 – Click to View the Flyers

This flyer will cover all those who were in the cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Brampton, Windsor, Hamilton, Kitchener, Peterborough, Oshawa, London and all other cities in Ontario will come under this list.

FreshCo West Flyers

Freshco West Flyer June 25 to July 1- Click to View the Flyers

While for the West major cities such as Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Richmond Winnipeg and all other cities that were in the western part of Canada will be coming out under this list.

Chalo FreshCo Flyers Ontario

Chalo Freshco Ontario Flyer June 25 to July 1 – Click to View the Flyers

Chalo Freshco is specially made for South Asian Countries.

Chalo FreshCo Flyers West

Chalo Freshco West Flyer June 25 to July 1- Click to View the Flyers

This flyer is valid for Chalo Freshco West Stores.

How to Save your Money at FreshCo?

Even if you are a person who has tons of money and when you hear about getting your favourite products are at a less price, you might even give it a thought, then think about other types of people who really not a millionaire or billionaire and this money-saving tips are for those

First of all, Flyers is a kind of limited-time weekly offers, that will get expired every week,

New Freshco Grocery Flyers are launched every Thursday to Wednesday.

So if you are planning to choose the flyer to make sure you choose the active flyer, not an expired one.

Then pick out the list of products and make a bucket list, visit the store and make out the purchase.

Lowest Price Guaranteed at FreshCo

When you see up the logo itself you can perfectly see out that our motive is to bring you the Fresh Products at the Lowest Price that you can get.

There is always a saying that if you want something fresh then you need to pay more, but that’s not true anymore at FreshCo since we are delivering the Fresh Products at the Best Price for the past 10 years.

About FreshCo Inc

Company Name FreshCo Ltd Company Type Public Super Market Headquarters Mississauga, Ontario

Stellarton, Nova Scotia Official Website Official Website

Apps Google Playstore Link



Apple store Link

As like we have said above Freshco is a venture owned by Sobeys and it was started during the year of 2010 itself. During the year of 2017 Sobeys has made its 67 outlets into FreshCo outlets to increase its business.

About Chalo FreshCo

Lots of South Asian people live around Canada FreshCo has made an initiative of opening out Chalo FreshCo which was completely designed to attract South Asian Customers a lot. If you are one of the desi’s who was reading out this post then this Chalo FreshCo is for you actually.

As far now Chalo FreshCo is available in nearly 10 locations all over the state.

What we have?

Lots of people been asking with us how you got the Products so fresh because the reasons are the we are the one who supports Canadian farmers actually, we have a partnership with them to get the fresh products all the time.

With them, we also sell wall of fresh bagged salads cut fruits and vegetables which help save your time and also your money.

Along with we have Frozen Meat products, Deli Favourites and also international foods products for all the types of people around the world, plus as an extra, we also got a pharmacy too.

Special Offers & Deals

There will be a special occasion in the lives of every people and we must celebrate those occasions, likewise freshco will also special occasion during every festive season and during those other than the normal discounts, you’ll get extra special festive offers, so always keep an eye on it.