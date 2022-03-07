March 8, 2022

GameStop is tipped to restock the PS5 this week – date, time, and everything we know

Len Houle March 8, 2022

It is said that GameStop will be held next time PS5 restock On Tuesday (March 8). It’s been over a month since the gaming retailer received new orders for the coveted next-gen console, but that looks set to change. The retailer will have online stock on Tuesday (11 a.m. ET) and restock in-store on Friday, March 11.

This restocking news comes from Matt Swider From abbreviation. Matt is one of the most reliable stock trackers in the game, with solid sources known across major retailers. Several GameStop sources assured him that landing in the store is only days away.

