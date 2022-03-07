GameStop is tipped to restock the PS5 this week – date, time, and everything we know

It is said that GameStop will be held next time PS5 restock On Tuesday (March 8). It’s been over a month since the gaming retailer received new orders for the coveted next-gen console, but that looks set to change. The retailer will have online stock on Tuesday (11 a.m. ET) and restock in-store on Friday, March 11.

This restocking news comes from Matt Swider From abbreviation. Matt is one of the most reliable stock trackers in the game, with solid sources known across major retailers. Several GameStop sources assured him that landing in the store is only days away.

As now with GameStop restocking, the retailer will only offer the console in a pre-built package that will need to be PowerUp Reward Pro . Member In order to secure one. Swider also provided information on what will be included in the package this time around, which is good and bad news.

The Friday bundle is said to cost $797 and includes a PS5 controller on disc, Gran Turismo 7 (25th Anniversary Edition), Forbidden horizon west (Limited Edition), PowerA PS5 DualSense Charging Station, PS4 HyperX Cloud Headset and $50 PlayStation Network Gift Card.

(Image credit: acronym)

We have mixed feelings about this package. For starters, at around $800 it’s a bit more expensive than previous GameStop bundles that were generally closer to $700. We also don’t like that it includes a charging dock for an external console instead of the official Sony console, plus the included headset is technically a PS5-compatible PS4 accessory.

On the other hand, the bundle includes at least two new PS5-exclusive games. Although including the more expensive special edition of each game is a bit insidious. At the very least, GameStop always charges the combined retail price for the items in their packages, so the prices won’t be gouged.

We do not currently know which sites will participate in this restocking exercise, but we hope that GameStop will provide this information very soon. However, you should expect smaller than usual restocking at most stores.

Swider has received information that the retailer is switching the way it handles stock distribution. It appears that GameStop is no longer allocating large amounts of inventory to a few major sites, but instead spreads its PS5 inventory more evenly across its many stores. This means that the majority of GameStop sites will have between four to eight packages for sale, which will certainly be cut short quickly.

This in-store restocking will start from the time each individual store opens (which could be as early as 8 a.m. local time) — but expect excited shoppers to start waiting before that time. You’ll want to grab a coffee and get out early if you don’t want to be left empty-handed.

While some previous GameStop restocks were open to everyone, this latest restock event will be held exclusively for PowerUp Reward Pro members. Be sure to Get a registration now ahead of its time If you are not a professional member, you will likely be denied the opportunity to purchase a console during restocking.

If you’d rather buy your console online or don’t want to bump up your budget to cover an expensive GameStop package, be sure to check out PS5 restock Hub for the latest updates. We can’t guarantee you a machine, but it will help make your next generation console tracking job a lot easier.

PS5 restock tracker – must check stores