Nintendo Hypes Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Rich Open World as an “evolutionary” step in the series

The ninth generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year, and rather than more of the same with a few minor changes here and there, it’s already promising to be a huge jump in the series over previous major entries.

Nintendo even rode the hype train through social media — a reference to pokemon scarlet and violet As an “evolutionary” move in the Pokémon series thanks to a “rich open world” filled with towns and cities that seem to blend in in the wild. Obviously, there are no limits either.

A new evolutionary step in the Pokémon series, in Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, you will be able to freely explore a rich open world. A world full of towns and cities blending seamlessly into the limitless wilderness!#Pokemon Scarlett Violet Arriving in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/xULy0mGV0L– Nintendo America 7 March 2022

This new open world design (following in the footsteps of Pokémon Legends: Arceus – featuring open world areas) was previously mentioned in Official game site about pokemon scarlet and violet. It replicates how players are thrown into an open world adventure like never before.

“Different cities blend seamlessly with borderless wildlife. You’ll be able to see this region’s Pokémon in the sky, seas, forests, streets – everywhere! You’ll be able to experience the true fun of the Pokémon series – fighting against wild Pokémon to catch them – now in an open world game that can be… Players of any age enjoy it.”

Unfortunately, the last part of the paragraph above also raised questions about the capture mechanics of the new game. At this point, some trainers seem to believe that the way Pokémon is caught can go back to the “traditional” ways, where you must engage in a fight.

Coming back to the topic, it seems that the scarlet and violet are already incredibly promising. Looking to explore a fully open world Pokémon game? Are you hoping to see any mechanic in particular carry over from Pokémon Legends: Arceus or even Sword and Shield? Tell us below.