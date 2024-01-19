Germany relaxes citizenship requirements

“Qualified workers are urgently needed in many sectors of our economy,” the German interior minister explained on Friday.

Europe's biggest economy is opening up a bit more to immigration. On Friday, January 19, German representatives adopted a law that eases the conditions for obtaining citizenship, especially in order to reduce the labor shortage in the country. Under the text, backed by the government of Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholes, it will be possible to apply for German citizenship after five years of residence, instead of the current eight years.

The law would also open up the possibility for Germany's large Turkish community of 1.5 million citizens to obtain dual citizenship. Olaf Scholz welcomed the adoption of the law: “You are part of Germany”He addressed “For all who live and work” in the country for decades.

“A Global Competition to Attract the Best Minds”

“Our reform is decisive for the German economy”Interior Minister Nancy Fasser underscored that after the legislation was passed. “We are at the center of a global competition to attract the best minds. Skilled workers are urgently needed in many sectors of our economy.”, she added. With nearly 82 million people, Germany is facing an aging population, which is increasing tensions in the labor market.

“We're going to need more immigration.”warned Chancellor Olaf Scholes in October “Control Irregular Immigration” In Germany, because “A lot of people are coming”. In this logic of selective immigration, the German labor minister, Hubertus Heil, hopes to visit Thailand and Vietnam next week.“Attract thinking heads and helping hands”Especially in the health sector.