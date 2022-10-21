God of War Ragnarok Has 120Hz Performance Mode on PS5

Sony Santa Monica will offer gamers a lot of different graphics options in God of War Ragnarok, with a new report revealing settings that support 4K/30fps, 60fps, and an FPS performance mode that coincides with 120Hz mode on the screens.

New generation video games are beginning to offer multiple modes of play with some favoring visuals and fidelity, while others prioritizing performance and frames.

God of War Ragnarok preview

Thanks to split graphics mode options from Press the start buttonGod of War Ragnarok has been confirmed to support 120Hz. In practical terms, this means that it is designed to run with an unlocked frame rate aiming to stay above 60 fps. In a statement to IGN, Sony said the frame rate will vary based on gameplay elements and global location.

The situations included in the report are as follows:

Preferred Resolution: 4K / 30 FPS Off

Charity performance: 60fps locked

Preferred Resolution (High Frame Rate Playback): 4K / 40 FPS Off (Requires HDMI 2.1)

Good performance (high frame rate playback): sync with 120Hz (HDMI 2.1 required)

As always with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, your TV will need to support HDMI 2.1 in order to use the 120Hz option. Meanwhile, the exclusive 40fps option for HDMI 2.1 is very similar to the one we saw in the early part of last month.

In our God of War Ragnarok preview, we were impressed with “the engaging and emotional storyline with parts of Kratos violently tearing things in half during the poignant opening moments.”

While you wait for the God of War Ragnarok review to drop on November 3rd, you can check out how the production is “creative” to deal with Atreus’ changing sound. Or plunge into everything else we know about God of War Ragnarok, from trailers to combat updates, story synopsis, and more.

revision: An earlier version of this report incorrectly claimed that God of War Ragnarok targets 120fps. Sony has since clarified that God of War Ragnarok syncs to 120Hz mode on some screens, and is designed to run with an unlocked frame rate aiming to stay around 60fps.

