I played 4 Hours Of God of War Ragnarok & They Were Rock Solid

After what seems like years of hype and trailersthe next entry in God of War The franchise will finally arrive on November 9 God of War RagnarokOn PS4 and PS5 next month, I’ve been playing the game for review. And while I can’t talk about everything, I can share some early impressions of the first few hours. It’s mostly good news, like Ragnarok Plays a lot like a great 2018 game God of War. But I’m a little concerned about the balance between narrative and action in this highly anticipated sequel.

Basic setting of Raganork Is this: about three years after Kratos and his son went on a wild adventure in The original 2018 gameThey find themselves in a deadly and horrific winter that is likely to end in Raganork, nicknamed the Apocalypse. It was revealed that Kratos’ son, Atreus, was a half-giant in the last match, and is actually Loki. Atreus’ search for answers eventually causes some issues and trust issues between Kratos and him, forcing the duo (and modern boss, Mimir) to go on another adventure in the world of mobility.

First, the good news! If you liked that last game and its battles, you will be glad to hear about it Ragnarok is more than that. So yeah, throwing an ax and summoning it like Thor from the Marvel movies is still amazing and feels awesome. And this time, you start with the fiery and iconic Blades of Chaos, which was a late opening game in 2018 God of War. Now, these sequential swords that debuted in classic God of War games from the PS2 era are just part of your toolbox right away, soon making puzzles and combat encounters more complex.

For example, one puzzle had me freeze heaters while using the blades to break open metal doors to control the flow of water, allowing me to spin a large wheel and move forward. Once again, I was attacked by enemies with ice shields that blocked all damage until I burned it with blades of fire. But I could still use my ax to chop into smaller enemies, so the fight became a dance between the two weapons.

I appreciate the way God of War Ragnarok You quickly start mixing enemies and puzzle items early on, forcing you to switch between your trusty ice ax and your fiery swords. In the first hours of the match, nothing was too difficult, but I also did not get bored, even on the virtual difficulty. Likewise, the boss fights at the beginning of the game are tough enough to keep you alert, but not so hard as to be a hindrance for most players. They are also some of the coolest pieces of the first few hours, with a fight between Kratos and a big bear being one of my favorites.

However, some may be annoyed by the opening of the game, which is rather slow. Outside the exciting and chaotic sled to escape at the beginning RagnarokThe opening hours of the game are very interesting and full of narrative. Those are good things, with the writing and acting continuing to impress as in 2018. Ragnarok He doesn’t pretend that the last game didn’t happen, which gave Kratos more moments where he could be tender or caring. Meanwhile, Atreus strikes the perfect balance between an angry teen and a serious young man. However, even if all the writing and acting were great early on, it feels like it’s happening too often and not cut enough. I suspect more and more impatient players will be wondering when they are going to move their ax again during the early hours. Oh, and be prepared for some sad moments involving animals. Yes, opening Ragnarok A bit of a bummer.

Fortunately, once things are going again—-after very Fierce fight against very strong person–Ragnarok On high alert, some dangers are quickly prepared for this next adventure. I’m really excited to see how things are going after these opening hours, especially since the game is starting to show how Atreus might not need his dad anymore and Kratos isn’t handling that very well. After watching them get close to each other in the last match, some might be frustrated to see them start drifting again, but I love it. Atreus is a teenager now, after all, so the next logical step in Kratos’ father’s journey should be dealing with the cranky teenager. Good luck, Kratos.

I will have more to say in my full review of God of War, but for now, after a few hours, I’m definitely excited to see more and play. My early criticism of many movie scenes seems to fade as I go deeper Ragnarok, while the fighting is still cool and heavy. if Ragnarok It could stick to the landing and come to a satisfying conclusion, it could end up being something very special for PlayStation owners when the full game releases on November 9 on PS4 and PS5.