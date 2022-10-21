All Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 5.0 beta support

It’s that time of the year when everyone is excited about the next big Android upgrade to come to their phones. Or rather, given how fast Samsung is doing this year, it’s almost time for the next Android update – Android 13with Samsung’s One UI 5.0 interface on top – to start posting publicly At least for Galaxy S22 serieswith many others due to be acquired by before 2023.

For now, though, Samsung is busy in beta testing One UI 5.0 on many of its devices. In the third week of October alone, Samsung launched the beta program for many devices, Including new phones like Galaxy Z Fold 4 and relatively older ones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and it can be confusing when trying to see if beta software is available for for you Galaxy smartphone.

Well, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled a list of every Samsung Galaxy phone that’s included in the One UI 5.0 beta program so you can see if a beta version is available for your device.

Samsung Galaxy phones are getting One UI 5.0 beta updates

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S20

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy A52

Enrolling in the program and downloading the beta update involves registering in the Samsung Members app first (look for the One UI 5 beta logo and press the register button) and then go to Settings » Software Update on the device and press the download button. Keep in mind that these beta programs are limited to certain regions, such as UK, Germany, Poland, USA, China and India.

If you don’t see any banner in Samsung Members, you can assume your market doesn’t have the beta version, in which case you’ll have to wait for the official public release. In some cases, you may be able to sign up for the beta program but the actual first beta update will take a few days to appear on your phone.

As more devices get One UI 5.0, we will update the list accordingly. The same is true when the trial period of the device expires and they get the official update; We will remove this specific phone from the list when that happens. So, don’t forget to bookmark this page and check it regularly!