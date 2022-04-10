Google Fi lowers plan prices, adds more high-speed data

Google Fi creates files More affordable. In an email Send to Engadget, share it was The Simply Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans monthly cost up to $10 and $5 respectively, with the former starting at $50 per month for one line and the latter at $65 every 30 days.

Furthermore, both plans now come with additional high-speed data. With the Simply Unlimited package, you can use up to 35GB of data, compared to 22GB previously, before Google started restricting your connection. As an Unlimited Plus client, meanwhile, the maximum high speed is now 50GB. Simply Unlimited subscribers can also look forward to getting up to 5GB per month for hotspot tethering. This is a feature that was previously limited to the more expensive Plus plan.

Finally, all Fi customers, including subscribers to the MVNO’s flexible plan, can look forward to making free calls within Canada and Mexico. Previously, it was only possible to make calls to Canada and Mexico – while in the US – for free.

With lower pricing and feature adjustments, Google’s Simply Unlimited plan compares favorably with entry-level unlimited plans from other carriers. For example, T-Mobile’s It starts at $60 per month for a single line and comes with 50GB of high-speed data and unlimited 3G data when you hook devices to your phone, but you’re limited to 480p when streaming videos.